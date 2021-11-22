Where to Catch Elekid in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

November 22nd, 2021 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Elekid-Brilliant-Diamond-Shining-Pearl

Electivire is considered as one of the best Electric-type Pokémon on Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, but to be able to get the electric, no pun intended, powerhouse, players need to first get Elekid, its first form. With that said, we will now tell you where you can find Elekid in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, how to get Elekid on Pokémon Shining Pearl, as well as how to evolve the Pokémon in both versions.

Where to Catch Elekid in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond

Unfortunately, as you may have guessed, just as Magby, Magmar, and Magmortar are Shining Pearl exclusives, Elekid, Electabuzz, and Electivire can only be found on Pokémon Brilliant Diamond. But that doesn’t mean that Shining Pearl players are unable to get the Pokémon, as we will explain how to later on. With that said, Brilliant Diamond players can get Elekid by going to the Grand Underground, more specifically, to either Whiteout Cave, Stargleam Cavern, Glacial Cavern, or Dazzling Cave. To find the Pokémon on either location, just head to either one of them and exit and enter until you spot the Pokémon. If you want to level your Elekid all the way up to an Electivire, make sure that you catch an Elekid holding an Electirizer.

To recap, here’s how to get the Pokémon in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond:

  • Go to the Grand Underground.
  • Go to either Whiteout Cave, Stargleam Cavern, Glacial Cavern, or Dazzling Cave.
  • Spot an Elekid, battle, and capture it.

How to Get Elekid in Pokémon Shining Pearl

As we promised, those playing the Shining Pearl version can get Elekid by trading with players currently playing the Brilliant Diamond version. You can trade Pokémon in the many Pokémon Centers featured in the game.

How to Evolve Elekid into Electabuzz

After getting an Elekid, you can evolve them into an Electabuzz by leveling them up to level 30. After evolving into Electabuzz, make sure to evolve them into Electirizer, so that you can unlock one of the best Electric-type Pokémon available.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

