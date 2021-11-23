Where to Catch Kangaskhan in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Among all Normal-type Pokémon in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, fan-favorite Kangaskhan is considered as one of the best thanks to its solid stats and ability to go head-on against all foes. With that said, we will now tell you where you can get Kangaskhan in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl so that you can add the super-mom to your team as fast as possible.

Where to Catch Kangaskhan in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

First, Kangaskhan can only be found in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl after you defeat the Elite Four and acquire the National Pokédex, which you can get by visiting Professor Rowan on Sandgem Town after completing your Sinnoh Pokédex. Once you get the Pokédex, head to Great Marsh, an area located on Pastoria City, part of Sinnoh’s Safari Zone. Once you arrive in the area, walk through the grass until you trigger Kangaskhan’s encounter. To recap, here’s how to catch Kangaskhan in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl:

Defeat the Elite Four.

Complete your Sinnoh Pokédex.

Get the National Pokédex on Sandgem Town.

Head to Great Marsh.

Explore the region until you trigger the Kangaskhan encounter.

Battle and capture Kangaskhan.

To speed up the process and make the battle easier, we advise you to make use of fighting-type Pokémon, such as Gallade, and Lucario as they will deal increase damage to the normal-type powerhouse. With that said, don’t forget to check out how to evolve your Riolu into a Lucario and your Kirlia into a Gallade.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.