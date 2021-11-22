How to Evolve Kirlia into Gardevoir and Gallade in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

November 22nd, 2021 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Gardevoir-Gallade-Pokemon-Brilliant-Diamond

Among the many Pokémon you add to your squad on both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, Kirlia’s evolutions, Gardevoir and Gallade are among the best thanks to their high attack power and balanced stats. With that said, we will now tell you how to evolve your Kirlia into both Gardevoir and Gallade in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

How to Evolve Kirlia into Gardevoir and Gallade in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

You can evolve Kirlia into Gardevior in both Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl by evolving them to level 30, which will cause Kirlia to automatically evolve into their Fairy-Psychic variant. To speed up the process, don’t forget to check out the best ways to level up on both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

How to Evolve Kirlia into Gallade in Pokémon BDSP

Those that plan on evolving their Kirlia into Gallade will have to meet a few conditions, as, to evolve your Kirlia into a Gallade on both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, you need to give a Dawn Stone to a male Kirlia. The level of the Pokémon doesn’t matter, so as soon as you get your Kirlia you can get your Gallade.

Where to find a Dawn Stone

There are a few Dawn Stones available on both Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, but we recommend that you go after the one located on Mt. Coronet. To reach it, go northwest on Route  207. Once inside, go down until you find a small pool of water. Using HM Surf, cross the water to find the Dawn Stone on the other side.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

