Where to Catch Ralts and Kirlia in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, remakes of 2006’s Nintendo DS exclusives Pokémon Diamond and Pearl are here and players all over the globe are already on their quest to complete their Sinnoh Pokédex either again or for the first time. With that said, we will now tell you where you can catch Ralts and Kirlia in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl so that you can get both Gardevoir and Gallade as fast as possible.

Where to Catch Ralts in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

In both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, Ralts can be found in the Grand Underground, more specifically in either Dazzling Cave, Stargleam Cavern, or in Fountainspring Cave. If you don’t spot the Pokémon when you enter either of the mentioned locations, just exit and enter again as doing so will reset all Pokémon available in the area. There is a chance you will also find a Kirlia in the areas, but don’t get your hopes up since the encounter is extremely rare.

Ralts can be caught from the get-go, so it’s recommended to get them as soon as you get access to the Grand Underground, as having a good Psychic-type Pokémon early on can be a great advantage.

How to Evolve Ralts into Kirlia in Pokémon BDSP

You can evolve your Ralts into a Kirlia in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl by leveling the Pokémon up to level 20. There are no other conditions that you need to meet in this case as just reaching the specified level will trigger the evolution.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.