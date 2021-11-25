Magnemite has been a fan favorite Pokémon for a long time, thanks to its adaptability, powerful moves, and high attack speed. But how can you get Magnemite in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl? With that said, we will now tell you where to catch Magnemite in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl so that you can get the Electric/Steel-type as fast as possible.

Where to Catch Magnemite in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

You can get Magnemite in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl by going to the Grand Underground and heading to either Glacial Cavern, Icy Cave, Spacious Cave, or Whiteout Cave. If you can’t spot the Pokémon once you enter either area, just exit and enter it again so that all the Pokémon currently featured on it will reset. It’s important to point it that, differently than many other Pokémon available in the Grand Underground, you can find and catch Magnemite as soon as you get access to the area. To recap, here’s how to catch Magnemite in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl:

Go to the Grand Underground.

Head to either Glacial Cavern, Icy Cave, Spacious Cave, or Whiteout Cave.

Exit and enter until you spot a Magnemite.

Battle and catch a Magnemite.

There are claims that it is also possible to find Magnemite on Fuego Ironworks, where the Pokémon is a common encounter, but we were not able to confirm its veracity yet. You can get to Fuego Ironworks by heading to route 205 and using HM Surf on the lake and going north all the way to reach the area.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.