Where to Catch Pachirisu in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pachirisu is a fan-favorite Sinnoh Pokemon, and it returns in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. While it doesn’t have any evolutions and has fairly low base stats, Pachirisu is still beloved by the community and makes a great addition to any team. This electric-type Pokemon can be obtained very early in the game, and it makes a decent Pikachu replacement since you can’t find one of those until later in the game. Pachirisu can only be found in certain locations though, so you can miss it if you don’t know where to look. Here’s where you can find and catch Pachirisu in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Pokemon BDSP Pachirisu Location

Pachirisu has 5 spawn locations in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The easiest place to find this Pokemon is at Valley Windworks, which can be found a short distance to the east of Floaroma Town.

There’s a small patch of grass near the wind turbines at Valley Windworks, and Pachirisu is a fairly common encounter there. Pachirisu can only be found from level 7-8 there, so you may have to train it a little bit before it can earn a permanent spot on your team.

If you want a higher-level Pachirisu, you can also find it in other areas across the Sinnoh region. In later areas of the game, you will be able to find stronger versions of this Pokemon. Here are all of the Pachirisu spawn locations in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Valley Windworks: Level 7-8

Level 7-8 Route 205: Level 11

Level 11 Fuego Ironworks: Level 29

Pachirisu can also be found in the Grand Underground, more specifically in the Spacious Cave and Whiteout Cave areas. The Grand Underground also features several other Pokemon spawns, including rare Pokemon like starters, so it’s best to search for Pachirisu above ground where it can be found more easily.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are available now on Nintendo Switch.