Where to Catch Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Who doesn’t love Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle? The starters of the first generation of Pokémon, they have a special place in the heart of all fans o the acclaimed franchise. With that said, we will now tell you where you can catch Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

Where to Catch Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

First things first, to be able to catch the Pokémon you must have acquired the National Pokédex, given to players after they visit Professor Rowan on Sandgem Town after defeating the Elite Four and completing your Sinnoh Pokédex. With that out of the way, you can find Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle in the Grand Underground, with Charmander being found on Volcanic Cave, Typhlo Cavern, and Sandsear Cave, Bulbasaur being found on Grassland Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, and Sunlit Cavern, and Squirtle being found in Fountainspring Cave, Riverbank Cave, and Still-Water Cavern. To recap, here’s where to find Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl:

If you don't spot them when entering their respective areas, just exit and enter again.

