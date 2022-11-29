Where to Catch Sandygast in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

For players looking to add this Sand Heap Pokemon to their party in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, finding out where Sandygast is hiding is one of the first things gamers may want to do. A fairly new Pokemon that first came to be in Sun and Moon, this particular monster can be quite beastly if raised correctly.

As a dual Ghost/Ground-type, this Pokemon has a fair number of strengths that can benefit the player. But, will they only be able to find this monster on the shores of the beaches around the Paldea Region, or are there other spots they may be able to find this sand castle in training?

Where To Find Sandygast In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Gamers looking to add this particular monster to their team may need to make a trip to the beach if they’re hoping to capture one early on in the game. As they are the only Pokemon that knows the special Water Compaction ability, gamers hoping to put the hurt on Water-type monsters will love to have one in their party. Search these locations to find a Sandygast easily:

Porto Marinada

East Province (Area Two) – Near Beaches

South Province (Area Five) – Use Fast Travel Waypoint on Beach

Trainers also have a chance to run into a special Grass Tera Type Sandygast in the Asado Desert. Using the Watchtower Waypoint, players will have a chance to encounter this special Level 30 Sandygast and add them to their team after battling and defeating them.

Where To Find Palossand In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Trainers hoping to find a Palossand in the wild instead of leveling up Sandygast will be lucky to find a few in the wild. While they may only have one habitat on the map, this helps lower the initial hunting spots. Players hoping to add this large Sand Castle Pokemon to their team should check the beaches of Porto Marinada for their best chance of claiming one for their own.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2022