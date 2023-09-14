Where to Catch Swinub, Piloswine, and Mamoswine in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Teal Mask

Get your ice team ready with this heavy-hitter!

September 14th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Where to Catch Swinub Piloswine Mamoswine Scarlet Violet Teal Mask

Building up your competitive team has been made more varied with the release of the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC, The Teal Mask. You can once again find old mainstay Pokemon to spice up your roster or find they’ve got a new lease on life due to a meta with fewer intimidating bruisers from other generations. Mamoswine, and its previous evolutions Swinub and Piloswine, make for a deadly Ice-Ground Type in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, so here’s where to find them!

Where to Find Swinub, Piloswine, and Mamoswine in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Teal Mask

Swinub and Piloswine can be found in caves around the Kitakami region, such as in the caves of Oni Mountain in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Teal Mask. Swinub is more common, found in the southern caves of that area as well as the east, and even shows up in tall grass in the southwest portion of the map below the Mountains.

Mamoswine, however, is best acquired by evolving Piloswine.

How to Evolve Piloswine Into Mamoswine

While Swinub easily evolves into Piloswine in this region after gaining one level like other Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet: The Teal Mask, getting Mamoswine is almost as easy. Open your menu with Piloswine in your party, select its summary, and hit right on the D-Pad to see the moves list.

Hit ‘A’ to change moves and remember Ancient Power, then level up once to get Mamoswine. Thanks to Rare Candy and other Exp Candies, this makes filling out your Pokedex that much easier!

How to Go to Kitakami and Find Swinub and Piloswine

If you haven’t gotten to Kitakami yet, go to the Naranja Academy and speak to Jacq and Briar in the Entrance Hall. You’ll be given the option to travel there, but you’ll need The Teal Mask DLC to go.

- This article was updated on September 14th, 2023

