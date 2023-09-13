Where to Catch Timburr and Gurdurr in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you’re exploring the Kitakami region in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, you might see some familiar Pokemon from previous generations appearing in the wild. While it’s fun bumping into some old favorites, it’s good to have an idea of where to look, whether you’re hunting for shinies or building a killer competitive team. If you want to build toward evolving Conkeldurr or just fill out your Pokedex, you’ll want to know where to catch Timburr and Gurdurr in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Teal Mask!

Kitakami Region: Where to Find Timburr and Gurdurr in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask

You can find Timburr in rocky or barren areas of Kitakami, in the southeastern and northwestern portions of the map, and north of the Community Center where you arrive. This is where you can find Timburr in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Teal Mask, while Gurdurr predominantly lives in the southeastern area (around Fellhorn Gorge).

Additionally, you can easily get Gurdurr by leveling Timburr up once. Timburr usually needs to be level 25 to evolve, but they spawn in the Southeast in the high 50s. The Pokemon in this region are reasonably high-level, so feed them one Rare Candy or some Exp Candies, and they’ll instantly evolve.

How Do You Evolve Gurdurr Into Conkeldurr in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Teal Mask?

You can evolve a Gurdurr into a Conkeldurr by trading one to a friend, which helps them fill out their Pokedex as much as it does yours. But don’t forget to ask for them back!

How to Go to Kitakami and Find Timburr

If you haven’t gotten to Kitakami yet, go to the Naranja Academy and speak to Jacq and Briar in the Entrance Hall. You’ll be given the option to travel there, but you’ll need The Teal Mask DLC to go.

