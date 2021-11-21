Where to Catch Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

In both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, players have the opportunity to add a wide amount of legendary Pokémon to their party. And among the many available, Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf are among the best and most beloved ones. With that said, we will now tell you where to catch Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

It’s important to point out that you can only catch the three legendary Pokémon after the events of Mt. Coronet, which will feature Dialga and Palkia. Also, don’t forget to save your game before battling each of them, for obvious reasons.

Where to Catch Uxie in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Uxie can be found in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl on Acuity Cavern, located on Lake Acuity. To reach Acuity Cavern, you need to head to Snowpoint City and go left towards Acuity Lakefront. Once there, head left until you find the entrance to Lake Acuity. Once on the lake, you will need to use HM Surf to reach Acuity Cavern, which will be located at its center. After entering, you can find Uxie in the center of the area. To recap, here’s how to catch Uxie in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl:

Go to Snowpoint City.

Head left until you reach Acuity Lakefront.

Continue left until you find the entrance to Lake Acuity.

Use HM Surf to go to the case in the center of the lake.

Battle and capture Uxie, the Being of Knowledge.

Where to Catch Mesprit

To get Mesprit, the Being of Emotion, in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, you need to first head to Route 201. Once there, you need to head left until you found a passage to Verity Lakefront. Enter the passage and use HM Surf to get into the lake and reach Verity Cavern, located at its center. Mesprit will be waiting for you there. Now is where things get tricky as the Pokémon will vanish after you interact with him. With that said, after he vanishes, you need to head to Jubilife City and talk to the President a few times to receive a Marking Mark Pokétec, which will allow you to find out Mesprit’s location on the map. Now you just need to track them and battle. To recap, here’s how to catch Mesprit in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl:

Go to Route 201.

Go to Verity Lakefront.

Use HM Surf and reach the Verity Cavern, located at the center of the lake.

Enter and interact with Mesprit.

Go to Jubilife City and get the Marking Mark Pokétec.

Track and battle Mesprit.

Where to Catch Azelf

To catch Azelf in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, you just need to head to Valor Lakefront. Once there, head left and go to Lake Valor. Once you find the lake, use HM Surf to reach the small cave (Valor Cavern) located at its center. Azelf will be at the center of the area, so just battle and capture them. To recap, here’s how to catch Azelf in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl:

Go to Valor Lakefront

Head left until you find the entrance to Valor Lakefront.

Use Surf to reach Valor Cavern.

Battle and capture Azelf.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.