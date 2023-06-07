Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you trying to find Crushed Beast Bones in Diablo 4? This rare material is required for upgrading your potions to recover more health. You need five Crushed Beast Bones to upgrade your potions, and while you can find this rare item randomly in dungeons and cellars, one spot in particular is the best location for farming. This guide will cover where to farm Crushed Beast Bones in Diablo 4.

Best Farming Location for Crushed Beast Bones in Diablo 4

The best location to farm for Crushed Beast Bones in Diablo 4 is Highland Wilds in Scosglen. The fastest way to get to this location is by fast traveling to the Under the Fat Goose Inn on the western side of Highland Wilds in Scosglen. Once at this location, head northeast to where my marker lies in the image below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As you approach this location, you will notice an area that resembles lava from a volcano up against the mountainside. An enemy named “Gaspar Stillbian” will spawn at this location, and defeating him will grant you five Crushed Beast Bones — the exact amount you need to upgrade your potion to Light Healing Potion. It’s also important to remember that you won’t be able to upgrade to Light Healing Potion unless you are Level 30 or above.

When I approached this area, Gaspar Stillbian didn’t respawn right away. That is okay and normal, so be patient, and this enemy will spawn and continue to respawn periodically. The good news is that he isn’t the most challenging enemy, and I defeated him at level 30 during Act Two — even though he was level 35. After killing Gaspar Stillbian, take the Crushed Beast Bones, head to any Alchemist (I used the one at Under the Fat Goose Inn), and upgrade your potion.

Besides fighting this specific enemy, there are chances to find Crushed Beast Bones in dungeons across the game’s map. I had the best luck encountering this rare item in dungeons found in the Scolsgen Region, so this should be your go-to location if you ever need more.

- This article was updated on June 7th, 2023