Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Upgrading your armor and weapons is an essential mechanic in Diablo 4. Enemies in the game continuously get more challenging, so ensuring your gear can handle it is necessary. Players can upgrade their gear using ore materials that players can find in the world through dungeons, bosses, and salvaging materials. Iron Ore and Silver Ore are the two main resources you’ll need for your equipment in the early to mid-game. This guide will cover where to farm Iron and Silver Ore in Diablo 4.

How to Farm Iron and Silver Ore in Diablo 4

Below, this guide will detail how to farm Iron and Silver Ore in Diablo 4. Bring these materials to the nearest Blacksmith to upgrade your armor and weapons.

Iron Ore Farming in Diablo 4

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Iron Ore, better known as Iron Chunk, can be found anywhere in Sanctuary by destroying Iron Veins. Iron Veins are in every region in the game, but I had the most luck finding many of them in the Fractured Peaks Region. Refer to the image below for an idea of what Iron Veins look like.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Besides finding Iron Veins for Iron Ore, players will have the best luck by salvaging equipment at the Blacksmith. Any equipment salvaged at the Blacksmith has a high chance of granting the player Iron Ore and Chunks, so pick up as many item drops as possible when exploring Sanctuary and then return to the Blacksmith for salvaging.

Related: How to Get Scattered Prisms in Diablo 4

Silver Ore Farming in Diablo 4

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Silver Ore has a chance to come from Iron Veins, but this material is a little bit rarer. While you should continue to farm Iron Veins for Silver Ore, your best bet is to farm this material by salvaging Magic Items at the Blacksmith. Magic Items are the primary way to get Silver Ore through salvaging.

Another way to get Iron Ore is through converting at any Alchemist in a town or city. The Alchemist is willing to convert your Iron Chunks to Silver Ore, which costs 10 Iron Chunks and 200 Gold per Silver Ore.

Regarding region farming, I had the best luck finding Silver Ore in dungeons in the Scolsgen region and Fractured Peaks. Work your way through dungeons through these two areas, and you should have enough Iron Ore to do a lot of upgrading at the Blacksmith. You don’t even have to finish the dungeon, as there is a way to leave the dungeon quickly once you are finished farming.

- This article was updated on June 8th, 2023