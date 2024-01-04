Where to Find All Mage Runes in WoW Season of Discovery

If you're not interested in finding all runes on your own, here's where to get them all.

January 4th, 2024 by Davi Braid
Image: Blizzard

With the arrival of WoW Classic: Season of Discovery, many players are excited to explore the game and have a fresh experience in World of Warcraft. However, if you don’t want to roam around and just wanna find all Mage Runes, here’s how to get them.

The Location of All Mage Runes in World of Warcraft SoD

Living-Flame-on-Map
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

While some runes can be found in the same area by both factions, most will have specific locations for each faction. Check the table for more information. Under our table, you will find details regarding the location of all books related to the Icy Veins rune.

Related: Where to Find the Living Flame in WoW Season of Discovery

Rune NameAllianceHordeBoth Factions
BurnoutFound in Dun Morogh and Elwynn Forest. Drops from Frozen Trogg and Frozen Murloc after attacking with Fire spells.Found in Durotar and Tirisfal Glades. Drops from Frozen Makrura and Frozen Murloc after attacking with Fire spells.
Fingers of FrostLooted from Timber, Mangeclaw, Bjarn, Vagash, or Edan the Howler in Dun Morogh and Hogger in Elwynn Forest.Looted from Zalazane or Gazz’uz in Durotar and Gillgar in Tirisfal Glades.
RegenerationFound in Loch Modan and Westfall. Dropped from Defias Pillager.Found in Barrens and Silverpine Forest. Looted from Kolkar’s Booty chests and dropped from Dalaran Apprentice.
EnlightenmentFound in Elwynn Forest. Cast Polymorph on 6 critters with Wild Polymorph debuff and loot Azora Apprentice Notes.Found in Tirisfal Glades. Cast Polymorph on 6 Odd Melons and loot Apothecary Notes.
Icy VeinsCollect 10 Books across Azeroth. There are 16 across different zones.
Arcane SurgePurchasable for 2 when reaching Friendly with the new Supply Factions.
Mass RegenerationFound in Raven Hill in western Duskwood.
Living FlameKill Frostmane Shadowcaster and Frostmane Seer in Dun Morogh and Kobold Geomancer in Elwynn Forest.Kill Burning Blade Fanatic in Durotar and Scarlet Warrior in Tirisfal Glades.
Rewind TimeSold by Grizzby in Ratchet after completing the following quests: Shredder Turbochargers, Dark Iron Ordinance, and Fish Oil.
Living BombDropped from Stonesplinter Seer in Loch Modan. Rewarded for completing the Wand to Bethor Questline in Silverpine Forest.
Arcane BlastKill Wrathtail Naga in Zoram Strand, Ashenvale until they drop Naga Manuscript.
Ice LancePick up quest from class trainer in starting zone at level 2 in Dun Morogh and Elwynn Forest.Pick up quest from class trainer in starting zone at level 2 in Durotar and Tirisfal Glades.

Related: Best WoW Classic Classes, Ranked

Icy Veins Rune Books Locations

FactionLocationBook
AllianceTower of Azora, Elwynn ForestArchmage Theocritus’s Research Journal
AllianceThelsamar or Westfall InnRumi of Gnomeregan: The Collected Works
AllianceIronforge in the Hall of ExplorersArchmage Antonidas: The Unabridged Autobiography
HordeBrill Alchemy ShopThe Apothecary’s Metaphysical Primer
HordeSepulcherAtaeric: On Arcane Curiosities
HordeValley of Spirits, OrgrimmarThe Lessons of Ta’zo
Both FactionsThe Sludge Fen, The BarrensArcanic Systems Manual
Both FactionsNear the Grimtotems in Stonetalon MountainsFury of the Land
Both FactionsRaven Hill Crypt, DuskwoodCrimes Against Anatomy
Both FactionsNear the Wailing Caverns portalSecrets of the Dreamers
Both FactionsAmber Mill, Silverpine ForestThe Dalaran Digest, Vol. 23
Both FactionsNear the Engineering trailer in RatchetBaxtan: On Destructive Magics
Both FactionsMoonbrook, WestfallBewitchments and Glamours
Both FactionsWhelgar’s Excavation Site, WetlandsGoaz Scrolls
Both FactionsThe Ogre Cave in Loch ModanRunes of the Sorcerer-Kings
Both FactionsDarkshore RuinsNar’thalas Almanac,

- This article was updated on January 4th, 2024

About The Author

Avatar photo

Davi Braid is a devoted writer and gamer who's immersed in the world of interactive storytelling. Having worked in office jobs, he took a daring leap to pursue his dream job: writing about video games. His work is featured at many publications, and his journey has allowed him to explore the rich narratives and immersive experiences that this medium has to offer. In his quest to uncover the hidden gems within gaming, Davi embraces new genres and unearths unexpected delights in the world of video games.

More Stories by Davi Braid

More on Attack of the Fanboy :