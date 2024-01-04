Where to Find All Mage Runes in WoW Season of Discovery

Image: Blizzard

With the arrival of WoW Classic: Season of Discovery, many players are excited to explore the game and have a fresh experience in World of Warcraft. However, if you don’t want to roam around and just wanna find all Mage Runes, here’s how to get them.

The Location of All Mage Runes in World of Warcraft SoD

While some runes can be found in the same area by both factions, most will have specific locations for each faction. Check the table for more information. Under our table, you will find details regarding the location of all books related to the Icy Veins rune.

Rune Name Alliance Horde Both Factions Burnout Found in Dun Morogh and Elwynn Forest. Drops from Frozen Trogg and Frozen Murloc after attacking with Fire spells. Found in Durotar and Tirisfal Glades. Drops from Frozen Makrura and Frozen Murloc after attacking with Fire spells. – Fingers of Frost Looted from Timber, Mangeclaw, Bjarn, Vagash, or Edan the Howler in Dun Morogh and Hogger in Elwynn Forest. Looted from Zalazane or Gazz’uz in Durotar and Gillgar in Tirisfal Glades. – Regeneration Found in Loch Modan and Westfall. Dropped from Defias Pillager. Found in Barrens and Silverpine Forest. Looted from Kolkar’s Booty chests and dropped from Dalaran Apprentice. – Enlightenment Found in Elwynn Forest. Cast Polymorph on 6 critters with Wild Polymorph debuff and loot Azora Apprentice Notes. Found in Tirisfal Glades. Cast Polymorph on 6 Odd Melons and loot Apothecary Notes. – Icy Veins Collect 10 Books across Azeroth. There are 16 across different zones.

Arcane Surge – – Purchasable for 2 when reaching Friendly with the new Supply Factions. Mass Regeneration – – Found in Raven Hill in western Duskwood. Living Flame Kill Frostmane Shadowcaster and Frostmane Seer in Dun Morogh and Kobold Geomancer in Elwynn Forest. Kill Burning Blade Fanatic in Durotar and Scarlet Warrior in Tirisfal Glades. – Rewind Time – – Sold by Grizzby in Ratchet after completing the following quests: Shredder Turbochargers, Dark Iron Ordinance, and Fish Oil. Living Bomb – Dropped from Stonesplinter Seer in Loch Modan. Rewarded for completing the Wand to Bethor Questline in Silverpine Forest. – Arcane Blast – – Kill Wrathtail Naga in Zoram Strand, Ashenvale until they drop Naga Manuscript. Ice Lance Pick up quest from class trainer in starting zone at level 2 in Dun Morogh and Elwynn Forest. Pick up quest from class trainer in starting zone at level 2 in Durotar and Tirisfal Glades. –

Icy Veins Rune Books Locations

Faction Location Book Alliance Tower of Azora, Elwynn Forest Archmage Theocritus’s Research Journal Alliance Thelsamar or Westfall Inn Rumi of Gnomeregan: The Collected Works Alliance Ironforge in the Hall of Explorers Archmage Antonidas: The Unabridged Autobiography Horde Brill Alchemy Shop The Apothecary’s Metaphysical Primer Horde Sepulcher Ataeric: On Arcane Curiosities Horde Valley of Spirits, Orgrimmar The Lessons of Ta’zo Both Factions The Sludge Fen, The Barrens Arcanic Systems Manual Both Factions Near the Grimtotems in Stonetalon Mountains Fury of the Land Both Factions Raven Hill Crypt, Duskwood Crimes Against Anatomy Both Factions Near the Wailing Caverns portal Secrets of the Dreamers Both Factions Amber Mill, Silverpine Forest The Dalaran Digest, Vol. 23 Both Factions Near the Engineering trailer in Ratchet Baxtan: On Destructive Magics Both Factions Moonbrook, Westfall Bewitchments and Glamours Both Factions Whelgar’s Excavation Site, Wetlands Goaz Scrolls Both Factions The Ogre Cave in Loch Modan Runes of the Sorcerer-Kings Both Factions Darkshore Ruins Nar’thalas Almanac,

