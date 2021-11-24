Where to Find Destiny Knot in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Despite the outlandish name, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have revived the series with an awesome makeover that makes old feel new again in a nostalgic trip that improves upon the originals in almost every way. Throughout the series history, there have always been some recurring items and with Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, that concept has not changed.

The Destiny Knot makes an appearance once again here and it’s a great item to have as it ensures that whatever Pokemon that breeds with it equipped will pass on good levels to the resulting offspring. It’s a great way to quickly create a powerful roster whether you’re playing against others or just trying to have as strong a collection of Pokemon as possible. Here’s how to find the Destiny Knot in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

How to Find the Destiny Knot in Pokemon BDSP

In order to acquire the Destiny Knot, you have to travel to Route 224 which you can access through Victory Road. The issue here is that you won’t have access to this area until you obtain the National Pokedex. Once you’ve acquired the National Pokedex, you will be able to acquire the Destiny Knot after a few steps.

To get the National Pokedex, you’re first going to have to beat the Elite Four and become Champion, so essentially, you need to beat the game before the Destiny Knot will even be a thought in your mind. Along with this, you also need to have a complete Sinnoh Pokedex. Professor Oak will then upgrade your Sinnoh Pokedex into the National Pokedex. Now you can go on the journey to find the Destiny Knot:

First, when you get to Route 224, move up until you hit the beach.

Keep right and follow the beach to the very end and there will be two trainers, each one located by a tree directly ahead of you.

You have the option here to fight if you want, but it is not required to get the Destiny Knot.

After the fight or if you avoid them, go up the staircase to the left.

The Destiny Knot is in a Pokeball lying in the upper right corner of this area.

What Does the Destiny Knot Do?

The Destiny Knot has two purposes. If you give it to a Pokemon to hold, then any Pokemon that attacks it has a chance to become Infatuated. The Infatuated status prevents afflicted Pokemon from attacking 50% of the time, so it’s a nice item to have. The other and more useful purpose of the Destiny Knot is breeding Pokemon, as any eggs produced by a Pokemon holding a Destiny Knot will inherit some of the parent’s IVs.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is available now on Nintendo Switch.