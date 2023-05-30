Where to Find Diamonds in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Diamonds are a helpful resource in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom as they provide many uses, including raising Link’s attack power, selling for a high price, and upgrading armor at the Great Fairy. Considering they are such a great resource, this makes them rare — causing them to be extremely challenging to find. But, with this guide, you will better understand where Diamonds like to spawn so you can reap its benefits. Here is how you can find Diamonds in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Find Diamonds in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

There are a few ways to find Diamonds in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. These include completing specific shrines, defeating Stone Talus’s, breaking rare mineral deposits, or feeding Dondon’s some Luminous Stone. Read on as we break down each of these in full detail.

Destroy Rare Mineral Deposits

One of the best ways to get Diamonds is to destroy rare mineral deposits. There are two mineral deposits in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and one is the more common black one with a white sparkle — while the rarer version has a gold and white sparkle.

The rarer mineral deposits are generally found inside caves and on the sky islands up above. I have had good luck finding rare mineral deposits behind breakable rocks in caves — so keep in mind that these deposits are usually well hidden. Also, it is important to note that rare deposits won’t always drop Diamonds — but you can always return to the exact location after a Blood Moon and try again.

Defeat Stone Talus and Battle Talus

Stone Talus is a boss that appears in both The Depths and the ground floor of Hyrule. While these bosses can be challenging, they are worth taking on as they tend to drop Diamonds — though it isn’t 100 percent guaranteed. To defeat these rock enemies, aim for the mineral deposit on their back with your bow to drain its health.

You can tell when you’re coming up on a Stone Talus or Battle Talus, as they resemble a large rock and usually stick out of the ground. They are also commonly found in large open areas, providing enough room for you and the Talus to fight.

If you plan on getting Diamonds from Talus’s, save your game before fighting. This way, if the Stone or Battle Talus doesn’t drop a Diamond, you can reload the save file and give it another go.

Feed Dondon’s some Luminous Stones

Dondon’s are a scarce creature found around the lands of Hyrule. Luckily, a small herd near the Riverside Stable in the Faron Region is shown in the image below.

Feeding these Dondon’s with Luminous Stones will cause them to drop rare minerals and gems — sometimes Diamonds. All you need to do is to head to the Dondon herd location, drop Luminous Stone in front of the animal and watch them eat it up. Return to this location in about 10 to 15 minutes to see which rare gems and minerals they dropped, and hopefully, it will be a Diamond!

Complete Shrines

There is a list of Shrines that offer Diamonds as a reward for completing the puzzles inside. Below is the list of shrines we have discovered that reward the player with a Diamond.

Ganos Shrine – Tabantha Sky Archipelago

Jochi-ihiga Shrine – Akkala Highlands

Maoikes Shrine – Lanayru Wetlands

Mayaotaki Shrine – North Lomei Labyrinth in Hebra Mountains

Momosik Shrine – Eldin Canyon

Sihajog Shrine – Lanayru Great Spring Sky

Yomizuk Shrine – Lanayru Great Spring

Buy Diamonds from Goron City

There is also a way to buy Diamonds in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, although they are costly and ruin the purpose of selling them for Rupees. But Goron City is your spot to buy diamonds if you want to upgrade armor or use diamonds for fuse attack power.

You can find the merchant selling the diamonds sitting on the ground across from the armor shop, where he is selling three diamonds for 1,000 Rupees a piece.

Duplicate Diamonds with Glitch

As everyone most likely knows, Nintendo recently patched Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and took away a duplication glitch for items. Luckily, another glitch is working — meaning you can have an abundance of Diamonds as soon as possible. Find out how to do the duplication glitch on the Attack of the Fanboy site!

