Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Unpatched Working Duplication Glitch (1.1.2)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has had its fair share of duplication glitches and whenever there is a new one, players are quick to spot it. Of course, many decide to avoid the use of any such glitch in order to follow the natural game flow instead. However, if you would like to use another duplication glitch, this article will take you through how to perform a working, unpatched duplication glitch in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Working Unpatched Duplication Glitch in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

You can do the unpatched duplication glitch with a weapon, bow, or shield. If you’d like to duplicate a shield then first make sure to fuse it to a weapon and then proceed with the general process. The glitch itself will require you to manually save the game when you have the weapon you want to duplicate equipped and in your hand. From there, throw the weapon and immediately pause and reload the save.

One of the first videos that went up about this specific glitch was from Kibbles Gaming on YouTube which is shown above. The entire process and tips for the glitch method I have for you are as follows:

Equip a weapon you’d like to duplicate and manually save the game. Throw the weapon by holding R to aim and then letting go of the R button. The millisecond after you have thrown the weapon, immediately open up the pause menu with the “+” button. The weapon should barely be past Link’s face when you open the pause menu. Reload the previous save just before you performed the duplication glitch. If your timing on the pause menu opening was correct, you will still have your old equipped weapon but a new duplicated weapon will be on the ground in front of you. You can keep repeating this process as much as you would like.

Is There Any Way to Do the Old Duplication Glitches in TOTK

No, if you have been keeping up with all released Tears of the Kingdom updates then any and all previous duplication glitches will likely have been patched if found. If you want to keep your saved data then you are out of luck for doing any of the older duplication glitches. I would recommend just keeping an eye out for any new glitches found if you really want to use a duplication glitch.

Now that you actually know how to do another duplication glitch in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you can go back to the game and try it out if you wish!

