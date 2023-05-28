Where to Farm Stealthfin Trout in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

Although you are not given a fishing rod in the game, Link can catch a truly wide array of fish in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, with the Stealthfin Trout being one of the most elusive. But where exactly can you catch the fish? Now, here’s where to find Stealthfin Trouts in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom as well as how to farm them.

Were to Find Stealthfin Trout in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK): Stealthfin Trout Locations

Currently, we were able to find Stealthfin Trout on two select spots in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, with the first one being on the shores of Rauru Hillside, facing the Lost Wood portion of Great Hyrule Forest.

More specifically, you are guaranteed to find the fish around the coordinates 0531, 1592, and 0130.

The second spawn spot for the Stealthfin Trout fish in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, however, is located directly above Great Hyrule Forest, on Lake Mekar.

As there are no shores in the area, you will be able to find the fish by going down the cliffs and heading to the spot marked below, under the coordinates 0352, 2782, and 0129. You will be able to easily reach the spot by heading south from the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower.

Once facing Lake Mekar, you will also be able to find a few Mighty Carps around, so keep your eyes peeled.

The Best Way to Farm Stealthfin Trout in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

The fastest and easier way to farm Farm Stealthfin Trout in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom can be done by heading to the shores of Rauru Hillside and then running alongside the shore while shooting arrows infused with Yellow Chuchu Jellies on the water next to all Stealthfin Trout you spot.

Once you do that and have caught all of the fish in the area, just head to Lake Mekar and do the same. In order to make spotting them easier, the Stealthfin Trouts will always be found in groups of three and have their bright white and blue scales as their most distinctive feature.

During our first attempt using the method, we were able to catch 8 Stealthfin Trout on the shores around the spot marked on Rauru Hillside, as well as 6 on Lake Mekar.

Is Using Yellow Chuchu Jelly a Must?

Using arrows infused with either Yellow Chuchu Jelly or other Electric materials is a must when fishing for types who stay in groups, as doing so will allow your arrow to deal Electric damage in a wide area (especially when shot in the water). You can get Yellow Chuchu Jelly by defeating Electric Chuchus or any enemy carrying the material.

With that said, and so that you won’t find yourself out of arrows, don’t forget to check out how to effectively and easily farm arrows in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

This guide was made while playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Ver 1.1.2) on a Nintendo Switch OLED.

- This article was updated on May 28th, 2023