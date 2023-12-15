Where to Find Holiday Boxy to Talk to Her About Stolen Presents in Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you’re trying to complete all the quests Fortnite Chapter 5 has to offer, you’re likely trying to find Holiday Boxy. This NPC is well hidden within the game map, but with this guide, you’ll quickly find Holiday Boxy to talk to her about stolen presents.

Holiday Boxy Location in Fortnite

Image: Epic Games / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

Fortnite players can find Holiday Boxy located just southeast of Pleasant Plaza. She can be found inside a tiny warehouse — you can find the exact location (red arrow) in the attached image. Once you find Holiday Boxy inside the warehouse, interact with her and exhaust her dialogue to complete the quest’s “talk to her about stolen presents” step.

Make sure that when you visit this location, you are prepared for other players to be there. Considering so many players are looking to find Holiday Boxy, it’s likely that you’ll have to fight another player, as most players won’t be kind enough to leave you alone for the quest. When I visited the location, I made sure to pick up a gun in the area, and sure enough, I had to take down another player before talking to Holiday Boxy.

Talk to Holiday Boxy About Stolen Presents Rewards

After interacting with Holiday Boxy, she will reward you with a Shield Potion and XP for speaking with her. Once you exhaust Holiday Boxy’s dialogue, you will be given a quest to emote alongside her. So go ahead and do that to earn even more XP.

Bonus tip: if you are the first play to speak to Holiday Boxy during the match, you will earn bonus XP!

Data Miners of Fortnite states a free Holiday Boxy will become available during Winterfest 2023. If you are looking for free rewards, hop over to our Fortnite Winterfest free rewards guide, where we detail all the free rewards (presents) players can claim as Winterfest goes on. According to the Data Miners, Holiday Boxy Skin will become available on December 16, 2023.

- This article was updated on December 15th, 2023