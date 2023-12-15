How to Investigate Stolen Present Stashes in Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Fortnite has plenty of festive quests to complete and one of these related to the “Ship it! Express Snapshot” category involves you having to investigate stolen present stashes.

This article will take you through three of the easy stolen present stash locations in Fortnite which is all you need to complete the quest step.

Stolen Present Stashes Locations in Fortnite

I recommend focusing on the right side of the map for the stash locations and specifically starting at the Hazy Hillside. The previous quest step requires you to go to a Ship-it Express location and there is one of these in Hazy Hillside so it keeps everything connected and very close.

Related: All Fortnite Chapter 5 Boss Locations

Location 1

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The first stash location can be found just under the main Christmas Tree in the central square area of Hazy Hillside. The presents are tucked behind the back right of the tree and they will also have a marker attached to them. Simply go up to the presents and hold interact (investigate) with them to get one checked off your quest step number.

Location 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The second location is extremely nearby and you will just have to head straight forward from where you were facing for the other present stash. Up on a balcony-akin area, you will notice another present stash next to a statue. Once you have investigated this present you will have cleared Hazy Hillside of presents.

Related: How to View LEGO Skin Styles in Fortnite

Location 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You can go to any other marker location on the map to find more stolen present stashes but the Grand Glacier location is one of the closer markers to the Hazy Hillside. Head to this location and then you can easily be able to investigate the last present stash you need from within the main lobby of the building at the Christmas tree.

Related: How to Hurdle in Fortnite

Now that you know how to investigate present stashes in Fortnite, you can jump back in and begin working through the other quests.

- This article was updated on December 15th, 2023