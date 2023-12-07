Where to Find Plumbing Kit, Soldering Kit, and Sealant in The Day Before

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

One of the first missions that you can accept in The Day Before is The Source of Life, which tasks you with finding a Plumbing Kit, Soldering Kit, and Sealant. These are vital items for the shelter’s survival, so it’s important to find these items and extract with them alive.

Despite what the marketing led many people to believe, The Day Before is an extraction shooter like Escape From Tarkov. Its quests will send you into New Fortune City to retrieve various items, and you’ll need to reach an evacuation point and successfully return to Woodberry in order to complete them. If you die in the process, all your gear is lost.

How to Complete The Source of Life in The Day Before

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once you’ve geared up, exit Woodberry and head to New Fortune City to start the mission. If you press J to open your journal and select the quest, you’ll see a yellow “Track” button in the bottom right corner of the screen. Click it and you’ll see a yellow area highlighted on the northern side of the city.

All three of the items that Chris needs are located in the warehouses on the northern side of the city. Depending on where you initially start your run, this could potentially be a super long walk. Make sure you bring some extra ammo with you just in case you have to take out a few zombies along the way. You wouldn’t want to make it all the way to your destination and find yourself out of bullets.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once you make it to the designated area, start searching any and everything. The items have a random chance of appearing in any container that you loot. For some reason, you might be unable to loot some of the containers in the area. If that happens, just move along to the next container. You won’t be stopped from progressing.

I completed this quest by looting the giant wooden crates that say “Fragile” on them. I was able to find the Plumbing Kit and Soldering Kit within those crates. As for the Sealant, try checking the cars parked near the warehouses. Any car with an open door can be looted. It can be hard to figure out which containers can and can’t be looted, so check everything for the white circle indicating that you can interact with it.

Once you’ve found all three items, put them in your backpack and head to an extraction point. There’s an evacuation site just a short distance to the north of the warehouses. Head over there, enter the bomb shelter, and interact with the flare to return to Woodberry and complete the quest. That’s all there is to it!

- This article was updated on December 7th, 2023