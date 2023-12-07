Which Class Should You Choose in The Day Before? Pathfinder, Ghost, and Roamer Explained

Image: Fntastic

The Day Before is best experienced with a squad of friends, and if you want to survive the zombie-infested streets of the city, you’ll need to coordinate and choose the right classes. There are three available at launch, and each focuses on a specific playstyle.

Do Classes Matter in The Day Before?

Choosing your class is a huge part of any MMO, but it doesn’t seem like that big of a choice in The Day Before. Yes, you’ll get some slight buffs to certain things depending on which class you play, but ultimately, your survival in The Day Before will come down to your gear and shooting skills. You only get a slight headstart for some skills depending on your class.

Related: How to Fix The Day Before Connection Problems and Full Server Issues

It’s also a roleplaying thing since The Day Before’s class selection is located in the “Personality” tab of character creation. Your chosen class will determine your character’s backstory. It’s really not a huge deal. Still, buffs are nice to have, so here’s what you can get with each of The Day Before’s classes.

Pathfinder

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Pathfinder class is the default selection in The Day Before. If you choose this class, your character will have led a normal life before the apocalypse. However, your character has a dark side with a thirst for power that really shines in the post-apocalyptic world of The Day Before.

Related: Is The Day Before Coming to Xbox or PlayStation?

This class gets +1 to its Trading, Healing, and Sniper Rifle Reload Speed skills at the start of the game. If you’re planning on using snipers, then this is the class for you. It’s also a great generalist class, since Healing and Trading are essential skills that you’ll make use of quite often in The Day Before.

Ghost

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Ghost is the dark and edgy class in The Day Before. With this class, your character’s backstory is shrouded in mystery. Your character was skeptical of authority before the apocalypse, so now they’re taking the opportunity to rebuild the world as they see fit.

This class gets a bonus level for Stamina, Injury Resistance, and Automatic Rifle Reload Speed at the start of the game. This is a great class for aggressive players that will use assault rifles and automatic weapons. You’ll be slightly more resilient and able to sprint for longer if you choose the Ghost class.

Roamer

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Finally, Roamer is the third class in The Day Before. Your character is a roamer and a drunkard if you choose this class, but now the apocalypse is giving them the chance to be better. It’s not the best backstory, but the skill bonuses are better.

Related: Open World Zombie MMO The Day Before Will Have RTX Support

If you choose the Roamer class, you get +1 to your Weight Capacity, Looting, and Automatic Rifle Recoil Control skills. This is arguably the best class in The Day Before. You’ll be more accurate than everyone else at the start of the game and you’ll be able to carry more gear on top of that. This will let you upgrade your character even faster than everyone else, propelling you even further ahead of the curve.

- This article was updated on December 7th, 2023