Where to Find Santa Hats in Rust

Many players want to celebrate the holiday season in Rust, but first, they need to find a Santa Hat. Are you among them? Fear not, we’re here to assist.

The Santa Hat in Rust is a festive hat that not only provides decent protection but also adds to the holiday spirit of the player wearing it. Unfortunately, they’re not easy to find and are only available at the end of the year, which makes Rust players want them.

How to Get a Santa Hat in Rust

The Santa Hat is usually found in Christmas-themed drops. As you probably know, these themed drops only happen during the Christmas season. The items that might contain a Santa Hat are usually Small Presents, Super Stockings, or Small Stockings.

Small Present : A small stocking stuffer present that can contain a variety of items. If you collect 10 of these, you can upgrade it to a larger present. It’s one of the items that might contain a Santa Hat.

: A small stocking stuffer present that can contain a variety of items. If you collect 10 of these, you can upgrade it to a larger present. It’s one of the items that might contain a Santa Hat. Small Stocking : It is said that you can get a gift if you hang this small stocking by a fire. If you collect 6 of these, it becomes a SUPER stocking.

: It is said that you can get a gift if you hang this small stocking by a fire. If you collect 6 of these, it becomes a SUPER stocking. SUPER Stocking: The Super Stocking is a unique holiday-themed container that produces a variety of items throughout 2 to 3 in-game nights. To start generating items, the SUPER Stocking must be positioned on a structure that you built.

Remember, the Advent Calendar gives players 1 gift every 24 hours. So, you might want to use it to get more rewards this Christmas season. This is a structure that’s easy to craft and all players can use it during the Christmas season. You might also be able to get the Santa Hat as a reward for an event. Keep one out for announcements and check if there are any messages provided by the devs in the game about how to get holiday-themed items.

