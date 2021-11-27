Where to Find Shadow Ball TM in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Where to get Shadow Ball in the Sinnoh Remakes

November 26th, 2021 by Elliott Gatica

Pokemon-Brilliant-Diamond-and-Shining-Pearl-TM-Shadow-Ball

Shadow Ball is the premier Ghost-type move. Everyone loves it; the move has good stats and secondary effects like having a chance to lower an opponent’s Special Defense stat. It’s best for this move to be used on Pokemon who excel in Sp. Attack. Of course, since this is a Ghost-type move, it does not affect Normal-type Pokemon. Here is where to find TM 30 Shadow Ball in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Where to find TM 30 Shadow Ball in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

There are three locations in which you can acquire the coveted Technical Machine. Here is where they are:

Route 210

Pokemon-Brilliant-Diamond-and-Shining-Pearl-Shadow-Ball-TM-2

This will be the first one you’ll get out of the other three methods. To more easily access this, head on over to the entrance of this route from Celestic Town. Follow the route to the narrow Bikeways. You’ll face a Ninja Boy named Davey. Keep following the path and break the rocks with Rock Smash. TM 30 Shadow Ball will be right there.

Battle Park

Pokemon-Brilliant-Diamond-and-Shining-Pearl-Shadow-Ball-TM

After beating the Elite Four, you will have access to the islands detached from the rest of Sinnoh. Specifically, at the Battle Park, there are vendors from who you can buy all sorts of different endgame items. One of them sells TMs as part of her wares, costing 64 BP per item. You can earn BP from battling through the Battle Tower, earning more points per successful streak.

Grand Underground NPCs

Pokemon-Brilliant-Diamond-and-Shining-Pearl-Shadow-Ball-TM-3

A much less reliable way to get Shadow Ball is to dig up tons of spheres and trade them over to random vendors who venture the Grand Underground. Oftentimes, these sellers might want to trade spheres for things like pedestals and some will trade TMs with you. If you happen to run into one with Shadow Ball, it won’t come cheap!

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
All 8 HM Locations in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Every Pokemon game has a Hidden Move system where you have to teach a Pokemon a certain move that has...
Attack of the Fanboy
DIalga and Palkia in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Review
Remakes of beloved titles that leave much be desired, but still provide a decent experience.
Attack of the Fanboy
Lugia Shining Pearl Brilliant Diamond How to Get Lugia in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Check out how to catch Lugia in Pokémon Shining Pearl
Attack of the Fanboy
How to Unlock the DS Sounds in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Truly relive the original Sinnoh days of 2006 with this item!
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Best Free Games – November 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (November 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds November 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (November 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy