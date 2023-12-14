Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you plan on unlocking everything you can on LEGO Fortnite, knowing where to find all types of rollers is a must.

But although they are masters at killing players looking to get their belongings back after an untimely death, finding any of them can prove to be an ordeal of its own when you need to. Here’s where to find Stone, Sand, and Frost Rollers in LEGO Fortnite.

Where to Find Stone Rollers

You can find Stone Rollers in LEGO Fortnite by exploring the Grasslands biome. From all of the rollers in the game, they seem to be the most common and can be found in their largest quantity either by or within caves. You can find the roller featured in the image above by heading to the coordinates Loc: -0.85. -0,48 / Alt: 43.

Where to Find Sand Rollers

You can find Sand Rollers by heading to either Dry Valley —also known as the desert biome— or to the many shores scattered around the map. From the two, the Sand Rollers are way more common and easy to spot in the desert, where they can be often seen in pairs.

You can find the Sand Rollers featured in the image above by to the coordinates Loc: -077,-0.52 / Alt: 14.

Where to Find Frost Rollers

You can find the Frost Rolles exclusively in the Frostlands biome, located north of the Grasslands. I found them to be the hardest to find among all rollers when exploring the open field. But don’t worry, as they can be found in spades while exploring the many caves featured in the biome.

You can find the roller featured in the image above —which in all honesty took me a lifetime to spot— under the coordinates Loc: -1,43,-2,48 / Alt: 41.

How to Easily Defeat All Types of Rollers in LEGO Fortnite

You can easily defeat all kinds of rollers in LEGO Fortnite by equipping any kind of Knight Shield (preferably one of Rare or Epic rarity) and then blocking the roller once it attempts to run over you. Upon hitting your shield, the roller will then fall into their back and be open for serious damage at no cost. You will usually need to repeat the process two times to defeat the enemy.

This guide was made while playing Fortnite on both PC and PlayStation 5.

