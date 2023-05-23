Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Sometimes making elixirs in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom requires a good bit of gathering. Other times, it can be a simple matter of fetch-quests. But nobody wants to go around hunting for bugs aimlessly, especially if you need to gather a lot in a short amount of time. One particularly frustrating insect to capture can be the humble Sunset Fireflies spotted across Hyrule, which for some players might be tricky to track down. Read on for where to find Sunset Fireflies in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)!

Where Can You Find Sunset Fireflies in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)?

Check forests, especially ones with ponds and wetlands at nighttime for Sunset Fireflies in Zelda TOTK. Technically, as soon as the sun starts to go down you can spot these green dots all around the forest, which is your cue to chase them down.

To make capture easier, I find it’s better to jump from a high point and use your Paraglider to fly across and catch these little bugs as you go along. Specific locations I recommend include the following:

Hopper Pond (-1185, -1666, 0085)

Pagos Woods or Finra Woods (0582, -3044, 0006)

Finra Woods (0582, -3044, 0006) Purchased from Beedle at Highland Stable

It becomes pretty clear pretty quickly that you don’t have to look far to find these Sunset Fireflies everywhere in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You just have to look at the right time in the right biome. This will be especially helpful when crafting stealth elixirs that use these critters as an ingredient or for Pyper’s serenade before joining the Stable Trotters to play for the Great Fairy! Now go out there and catch some bugs, no net needed!

This copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was played on the Nintendo Switch OLED edition, using Ver. 1.1.1.

