Once you create your character and place them in Azoria, you can’t change it unless you have a specific item, the Customization Mirror. If you try to craft this item right away you’ll see that you don’t yet have it. Luckily it’s simple to find and make! Here’s where to find the Customization Mirror in Fae Farm.

Find the Scroll

Throughout the island you’ll see orange and green scrolls laying around. When you approach one and use the Inspect command you’ll pick it up and it will say which recipe you’ve learned. The Customization Mirror is one of these. You don’t have to have anything special or access anything crazy to find the mirror. Outside of your house and to the left, there’s a little campfire area with a hammock. Next to the hammock is the scroll for the mirror.

Build the Customization Mirror

Now that you have the recipe, you still have to have the required items to build the Customization Mirror. It’s a fairly easy recipe, only requiring Glass and five Oak Logs. However, to get glass you’ll have to have built the Stone Forge, collected some sand from the beach, and have access to the mines to collect coal. To get Oak Logs you’ll need to upgrade your axe to a Copper Axe which also requires access to the mines. To find coal for the forge and copper for the axe upgrade you’ll need to follow the main quests until Cleo gives you access to the Saltwater Mines to get rid of the whirlpools. Then you’ll need to turn the copper into ingots and take them to Cinder, the blacksmith, on the Docks, opening her shop to purchase to copper upgrade. Then you can chop oak trees and logs on the ground to collect log resources.

Once you have all the material, simply open the Build Catalog and go to the Decor tab. The Customization Mirror is the first one. Select it, place it where you’d like, then you can use it to change your character’s look! This opens the same customization menu from the beginning of the game.