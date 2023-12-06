Where to Find the Metamorphosis Rune (Warlock Tank) in WoW Season of Discovery

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After days of exploration and hard work, the Metamorphosis Rune in World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery has finally been found. For the first time in history, Warlocks can now officially Tank — and I don’t mean using a Voidwalker while waiting for the real Tank.

This guide aims to help you throughout the arduous but rewarding process of obtaining the Metamorphosis Rune in WoW Classic: SoD and unlocking the ability to Tank as a Warlock. Grab your walking boots because you’ll be taking a tour of Azeroth.

How to Find the Metamorphosis Warlock Tank Rune in World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery

Before we begin our journey into demonic transformation, it’s important to acknowledge the Warlock community’s tireless effort to discover SoD’s trickiest Rune. Snutzy was the first content creator to find the Metamorphosis Rune, and you can watch that magical moment here.

Step 1 – Orb of Des and Bough of Atek Locations

The first step in obtaining the Metamorphosis Warlock Rune is collecting the Orb of Des and Bough of Atek, hidden in Redridge Mountains and Darkshore, respectively.

Orb of Des Location

The Orb of Des is located at the top of the Tower of Ilgalar in Redridge Mountains. Redridge is a contested zone, so be careful if you’re a Horde player on a PvP server like myself.

Bough of Atek Location

The Bough of Atek is at the top of the Tower of Althalaxx in Darkshore. This area has Level 29 – 30 mobs, so you’ll need to bring a few buddies for help.

Step 2 – The Orb of Soran’ruk

Head to The Barrens and find Doan Karhan at (49, 57) to start The Orb of Soran’ruk quest. This isn’t a new quest, but it is required to obtain the Metamorphosis Rune. Doan asks you to collect three Soran’ruk Fragments and one Large Soran’ruk Fragment.

Soran’ruk Fragments drop from Twilight Acolytes outside Blackfathom Deeps

drop from outside Large Soran’ruk Fragment drops from Shadowfang Darksoul in Shadowfang Keep

Prior to a patch on December 4, players had to enter the new Level 25 Blackfathom Deeps raid to collect fragments. Thankfully, you can now find the mobs needed on The Zoram Strand near the raid entrance.

Step 3 – The Conjuring

Following the completion of The Orb of Soran’ruk, Doan will offer a follow-up quest brand new to Season of Discovery: The Conjuring. This quest requires you to collect ten Blood of the Legion and perform a ritual.

Slaydemons in the area of Ashenvale shown in the map above

shown in the map above Loot ten Blood of the Legion from the demons.

from the demons. Stand on the nearby summoning circle and use Drain Soul on the incoming demons.

Land the killing blow on the Searing Infernal to receive the Mysterious Traveler quest.

I highly recommend forming a party of fellow Warlocks to survive here — but remember that you won’t be able to complete the quest while in a raid group.

Step 4 – Mysterious Traveler

Return to Doan Karhan in The Barrens and hand in the Mysterious Traveler quest to receive the Rune of Metamorphosis! Congratulations, Warlock — you can now Tank and look damn good while doing it.

Metamorphosis is a Glove Rune that shapeshifts you into a (semi-)permanent demon form. While in demon form, your Armor and Threat is increased, and you gain

Metamorphosis Effects in WoW SoD

Armor increased by 500%

increased by 500% Chance to be critically hit reduced by 6%

Threat increased by 50%

increased by 50% Mana gained from Life Tap increased by 100%

increased by 100% Searing Pain is now instant

is now instant Shadow Bolt becomes Shadow Cleave — A melee cleave attack with a six-second cooldown

— A melee cleave attack with a six-second cooldown Gain the Demon Charge Spell — “Charge an enemy and stun it for 1 sec. Cannot be used in combat”

Spell — “Charge an enemy and stun it for 1 sec. Cannot be used in combat” Gain the Demonic Howl Spell — “Forces all nearby enemies to focus attacks on you for 6 sec”

If you’re craving even more power (as Warlocks tend to do), check out our guide on obtaining every Warlock Rune in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery.

