Where to Find a Supply Officer for Waylaid Supplies in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery (SoD)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

While questing and exploring in World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery, you’ve undoubtedly come across Waylaid Supplies. This guide explains exactly how to find a Supply Officer and hand in Waylaid Supplies, and the rewards you can expect for all the walking required. (Hint: Runes!)

What are Waylaid Supplies in WoW Classic SoD?

Waylaid Supplies are items obtained randomly from chests and dead enemies in World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery. These can be handed to Supply Officers in capital cities in exchange for Silver and Durotar Supply and Logistics (Horde) or Azeroth Commerce Society (Alliance) reputation.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Increasing your Durotar Supply and Logistics or Azeroth Commerce Society reputation will unlock a purchasable 10-slot bag and Uncommon armor at Friendly, and exclusive Runes at Honored

You can either hand Waylaid Supplies in as they are for or combine them with the item in their name for extra money and reputation. You can also only hold one at a time, so try and hand them in as often as possible.

Supply Officer Locations in World of Warcraft Classic (Horde)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

For Horde players, Supply Officers can be found near Auction Houses in all three capital cities: Orgrimmar, Thunder Bluff, and Undercity.

NPC Name Location Coordinates Jornah Orgrimmar (Durotar) 51 63 Dokimi Thunder Bluff (Mulgore) 39 53 Gishah Undercity (Tirisfal Glades) 65 38

Related: Where to Hand in Severed Harpy, Quilboar, and Centaur Head in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery

Supply Officer Locations in World of Warcraft Classic (Alliance)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

For Alliance players, Supply Officers can be found near Auction Houses in all three capital cities: Stormwind, Ironforge, and Darnassus.

NPC Name Location Coordinates Elaine Compton Stormwind (Elwynn Forest) 51 63 Tamelyn Aldridge Ironforge (Khaz Modan 39 53 Marcy Baker Darnassus (Teldrassil) 65 38

Durotar Supply and Logistics & Azeroth Commerce Society Reputation Explained

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Handing in Waylaid Supplies is the only way to earn reputation with Durotar Supply and Logistics or Azeroth Commerce Society. While a ten-slot bag is great, the main goal with these reputations is to achieve Honored, which unlocks the option to purchase an exclusive Rune for your class.

Durotar Supply and Logistics / Azeroth Commerce Society Runes:

If the original World of Warcraft didn’t have enough sluggish reputation to grind, know that Season of Discovery has your back.

This guide was written while playing World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery on PC.

- This article was updated on December 3rd, 2023