Where to Find a Supply Officer for Waylaid Supplies in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery (SoD)

December 3rd, 2023 by Thomas Cunliffe
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

While questing and exploring in World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery, you’ve undoubtedly come across Waylaid Supplies. This guide explains exactly how to find a Supply Officer and hand in Waylaid Supplies, and the rewards you can expect for all the walking required. (Hint: Runes!)

What are Waylaid Supplies in WoW Classic SoD?

Waylaid Supplies are items obtained randomly from chests and dead enemies in World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery. These can be handed to Supply Officers in capital cities in exchange for Silver and Durotar Supply and Logistics (Horde) or Azeroth Commerce Society (Alliance) reputation.

Waylaid-Supplies-WoW-Classic-SoD
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Increasing your Durotar Supply and Logistics or Azeroth Commerce Society reputation will unlock a purchasable 10-slot bag and Uncommon armor at Friendly, and exclusive Runes at Honored

You can either hand Waylaid Supplies in as they are for or combine them with the item in their name for extra money and reputation. You can also only hold one at a time, so try and hand them in as often as possible.

Supply Officer Locations in World of Warcraft Classic (Horde)

  • Jornah-Supply-Officer-Location-WoW
    Image: Attack of the Fanboy
  • Thunder-Bluff-Supply-Officer-Location-WoW-SoD
    Image: Attack of the Fanboy
  • Undercity-Supply-Officer-Location-WoW-Classic-SoD
    Image: Attack of the Fanboy

For Horde players, Supply Officers can be found near Auction Houses in all three capital cities: Orgrimmar, Thunder Bluff, and Undercity.

NPC NameLocationCoordinates
JornahOrgrimmar (Durotar)51 63
DokimiThunder Bluff (Mulgore)39 53
GishahUndercity (Tirisfal Glades)65 38

Related: Where to Hand in Severed Harpy, Quilboar, and Centaur Head in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery

Supply Officer Locations in World of Warcraft Classic (Alliance)

  • Stormwind-Supply-Officer-Location-WoW-SoD
    Image: Attack of the Fanboy
  • Ironforge-Supply-Officer-Location-WoW-SoD
    Image: Attack of the Fanboy
  • Darnassus-Supply-Officer-Location-WoW-SoD
    Image: Attack of the Fanboy

For Alliance players, Supply Officers can be found near Auction Houses in all three capital cities: Stormwind, Ironforge, and Darnassus.

NPC NameLocationCoordinates
Elaine ComptonStormwind (Elwynn Forest)51 63
Tamelyn AldridgeIronforge (Khaz Modan39 53
Marcy BakerDarnassus (Teldrassil)65 38

Durotar Supply and Logistics & Azeroth Commerce Society Reputation Explained

Elaine-Compton-Supply-Officer-Stormwind-WoW-SoD
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Handing in Waylaid Supplies is the only way to earn reputation with Durotar Supply and Logistics or Azeroth Commerce Society. While a ten-slot bag is great, the main goal with these reputations is to achieve Honored, which unlocks the option to purchase an exclusive Rune for your class.

Durotar Supply and Logistics / Azeroth Commerce Society Runes:

If the original World of Warcraft didn’t have enough sluggish reputation to grind, know that Season of Discovery has your back.

This guide was written while playing World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery on PC.

- This article was updated on December 3rd, 2023

About The Author

Avatar photo

Thomas has been a freelance writer since 2021 and considers himself a connoisseur of all things Nintendo, Blizzard, and Marvel. Since amassing 145,000+ followers on a Facebook page about Diddy Kong with a backward hat in 2015, Thomas has become a trusted voice in the gaming community across publications such as AOTF, PC Invasion, and Gfinity. His greatest achievements include catching every Pokémon, completing every quest in World of Warcraft (yes, all of them), and naming his dog 'Mass Effect 3.' Thomas is extraordinarily passionate about the video game industry and its community. He enjoys writing about various topics, including popular games like Destiny 2, Fortnite, and WoW, and exploring the latest AAA and indie titles.

More Stories by Thomas Cunliffe

More on Attack of the Fanboy :