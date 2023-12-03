Where to Find All Shaman Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery (SoD)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you’re a Horde-only player enjoying the Shaman class, you’re no doubt excited to add the unique abilities bestowed by Runes in the latest update. In WoW Classic: Season of Discovery (SoD) the Shaman Runes are an important asset, so here’s where to find them!

All Known Locations for Shaman Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery (SoD)

While this might not have the same varied amount of locations like other Runes in WoW Classic SoD, the Shaman players still have their work cut out for them. As this is a developing story with players regularly seeking all Rune locations together, updates will be made with locations for Runes not yet found.

WoW Classic Season of Discovery Shaman Rune Location What to Do Dual Wield Specialization Grizzby in Ratchet Complete the following quests:

-Shredder Turbochargers

-Dark Iron Insurgence

-Fish Oil

Completing these allows you to buy Lone Wolf Rune from Grizzby Shield Mastery Orcs & Trolls: East of Valley of Trials, south of Razor Hill

Taurens: Mulgore near the Barrens Find and equip Galvanic Icon, then kill 10 enemies with Lightning Bolt Overload Orcs & Trolls: On the road south of Valley of Trials

Taurens: Camp Narache Complete Icons of Power, a quest given by Shikrik for Orcs & Trolls / Meela Dawnstrider for Taurens, then use Dyadic Icon again to gain Overload Rune Healing Rain Orgrimmar: Valley of Strength

Thunder Bluff: On the middle of the path between The Hunter Rise and The Spirit Rise

Undercity: In the middle of the city attain Honored status with Durotar Supply and Logistics and you can buy from Jornah in Orgrimmar / Dokimi in Thunder Bluff / Gishah in Undercity Ancestral Guidance Orcs & Trolls: Valley of Centaurs

Taurens: South of Red Rocks, past Venture Co. Mine Examine adventurer NPC corpse in the area Way of Earth The Barrens: West of Ratchet

Or Silverpine Forest Use Purge on Desert Mirage in The Barrens / Loot Rot Hide Mystics for a Rot Totem, and use it to summon and kill a level 15 elite enemy that drops this rune Shamanistic Rage Near the entrance to Desolace from the Stone Mountains Defeat Primordial Anomaly found here; it shifts elements, so attack using its weaknesses. Killing it drops the Rune Water Shield The Barrens / Deep Elem Mine in Silverpine Forest The Barrens: Random drop in Kolkar’s Booty chests (recommended)

Silverpine Forest: Defeat Grimson the Pale and take Tempest Icon, then use and hit 10 enemies with 3 different elements Lava Burst Eastern Hillsbrad Foothills Defeat Mudsnout Shaman in this area to loot a Kajaric Icon. Equip this, then take lava damage 5 times. Use the Kajaric Icon to get the Lava Burst Rune Lava Lash Taurens & Trolls: Lower Rise in Thunder Bluff Find Boarton Shadetotem behind the Bag Vendor, and complete each of the quests he provides Molten Blast Orcs & Trolls: East of Razor Hill inside a hut

Taurens: Bael’Dun Digsite west of Thunder Bluff Orcs & Trolls: Cast fire spells to stack fire damage on Frozen Makrura until it drops Sulfurous Icon

Taurens: Loot an Artifact Storage Key off Dwarves in the area, then loot Artifact Storage for Sulfurous Icon

All: Equip Sulfurous Icon, defeat 10 enemies with Earth Shock, and use Sulfurous Icon again to learn Molten Blast Earth Shield TBD TBD

As you can tell, many of these are focused on getting you to use a broad variety of spells at your disposal as a Shaman. It can be a bit trickier than for Hunters, but the nice thing about Shamans is you won’t have to vary your methods too much as there are only 3 races with a lot of overlap.

But also, with more Runes on the way in the future, players will want to keep track and we’ll keep you updated on the latest Rune acquisition methods. Whether you’re a Shaman, a Hunter, a Warrior, or more, we’ve got you covered here!

