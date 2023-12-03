Where to Find All Shaman Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery (SoD)

December 2nd, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Where to Find All Shaman Runes WoW Classic Season of Discovery SoD
If you’re a Horde-only player enjoying the Shaman class, you’re no doubt excited to add the unique abilities bestowed by Runes in the latest update. In WoW Classic: Season of Discovery (SoD) the Shaman Runes are an important asset, so here’s where to find them!

All Known Locations for Shaman Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery (SoD)

While this might not have the same varied amount of locations like other Runes in WoW Classic SoD, the Shaman players still have their work cut out for them. As this is a developing story with players regularly seeking all Rune locations together, updates will be made with locations for Runes not yet found.

Where-to-Find-All-Shaman-Runes-WoW-Classic-Season-of-Discovery-SoD-Overload
WoW Classic Season of Discovery Shaman RuneLocationWhat to Do
Dual Wield SpecializationGrizzby in RatchetComplete the following quests:
-Shredder Turbochargers
-Dark Iron Insurgence
-Fish Oil
Completing these allows you to buy Lone Wolf Rune from Grizzby
Shield MasteryOrcs & Trolls: East of Valley of Trials, south of Razor Hill
Taurens: Mulgore near the Barrens		Find and equip Galvanic Icon, then kill 10 enemies with Lightning Bolt
OverloadOrcs & Trolls: On the road south of Valley of Trials
Taurens: Camp Narache		Complete Icons of Power, a quest given by Shikrik for Orcs & Trolls / Meela Dawnstrider for Taurens, then use Dyadic Icon again to gain Overload Rune
Healing RainOrgrimmar: Valley of Strength
Thunder Bluff: On the middle of the path between The Hunter Rise and The Spirit Rise
Undercity: In the middle of the city		attain Honored status with Durotar Supply and Logistics and you can buy from Jornah in Orgrimmar / Dokimi in Thunder Bluff / Gishah in Undercity
Ancestral GuidanceOrcs & Trolls: Valley of Centaurs
Taurens: South of Red Rocks, past Venture Co. Mine		Examine adventurer NPC corpse in the area
Way of EarthThe Barrens: West of Ratchet
Or Silverpine Forest		Use Purge on Desert Mirage in The Barrens / Loot Rot Hide Mystics for a Rot Totem, and use it to summon and kill a level 15 elite enemy that drops this rune
Shamanistic RageNear the entrance to Desolace from the Stone MountainsDefeat Primordial Anomaly found here; it shifts elements, so attack using its weaknesses. Killing it drops the Rune
Water ShieldThe Barrens / Deep Elem Mine in Silverpine ForestThe Barrens: Random drop in Kolkar’s Booty chests (recommended)
Silverpine Forest: Defeat Grimson the Pale and take Tempest Icon, then use and hit 10 enemies with 3 different elements
Lava BurstEastern Hillsbrad FoothillsDefeat Mudsnout Shaman in this area to loot a Kajaric Icon. Equip this, then take lava damage 5 times. Use the Kajaric Icon to get the Lava Burst Rune
Lava LashTaurens & Trolls: Lower Rise in Thunder BluffFind Boarton Shadetotem behind the Bag Vendor, and complete each of the quests he provides
Molten BlastOrcs & Trolls: East of Razor Hill inside a hut
Taurens: Bael’Dun Digsite west of Thunder Bluff		Orcs & Trolls: Cast fire spells to stack fire damage on Frozen Makrura until it drops Sulfurous Icon
Taurens: Loot an Artifact Storage Key off Dwarves in the area, then loot Artifact Storage for Sulfurous Icon
All: Equip Sulfurous Icon, defeat 10 enemies with Earth Shock, and use Sulfurous Icon again to learn Molten Blast
Earth ShieldTBDTBD

As you can tell, many of these are focused on getting you to use a broad variety of spells at your disposal as a Shaman. It can be a bit trickier than for Hunters, but the nice thing about Shamans is you won’t have to vary your methods too much as there are only 3 races with a lot of overlap.

But also, with more Runes on the way in the future, players will want to keep track and we’ll keep you updated on the latest Rune acquisition methods. Whether you’re a Shaman, a Hunter, a Warrior, or more, we’ve got you covered here!

