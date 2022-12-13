Where to Find the Netflix Mission in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The next-gen update for the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is almost here, and along with it comes a new mission. Fans of the Netflix Series will especially want to participate in this mission, considering the rewards are straight out of the show and will make the game feel more canon. There is a catch, though, as this mission can be tricky to find if you don’t know exactly where to go. If you are looking for the Netflix mission and want to avoid stumbling upon it yourself, this guide has you covered on where you need to go.

Location of the Netflix Mission

To find the mission “In the Eternal Fire’s Shadow,” you must first head towards Devil’s Pit, shown in the image below. This location was also in the original version, but there was little you could do that made this spot worthwhile to explore.

You can see in the image that Devil’s Pit is located to the right of Hanged Man’s Tree and left of Stonecutters Settlement.

This location is the premise of the Netflix mission, and it is effortless to get started. As you approach this location, you will see a distressed man yelling. Talk to him, and exhaust the dialogue until you express your interest in helping him, and the quest will officially start. Remember that players must complete the prologue at the start of the game for the map to open up so they can reach Devil’s Pit.

Good luck on your quest, and you’ll soon have Netflix-inspired rewards. Once you do, make sure you have the best graphic settings for your next-gen version of The Witcher 3 by checking out our guide! You’ll also want to ensure you know how to utilize the new combat system effectively with Geralt, considering it is way more efficient than the default version. We loved everything about this version, and we gave it a perfect score in our review, and we are hoping you will agree.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update is available December 14, 2022 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 13th, 2022