How to Use the New Quick Casting Feature in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen update is coming up and the game feels more accessible for all players and improves the game’s quality of life. One way CD Projekt Red has improved the quality is by improving graphics and visuals, the signs casting system, and making it much easier to switch between signs. Instead of going into your casting wheel, stopping battle, and selecting a new sign, you can now have all your signs assigned to different buttons on your controller, having access to all of them at once.

If you are one of many players who found the casting system frustrating in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, keep reading to learn about a new system that is way better and manageable. Remember that buttons will differ depending on the console you are currently playing for the next-gen update.

Best Way to Use the Quick Casting Feature

Quick Casting is straightforward. Instead of opening up your casting wheel and selecting a sign, you can now use all your signs in battle. To do this, you will press the usual casting button, R1 on PS5, for example, and then use X, Square, Circle, and Triangle for each sign.

When you first start using this casting system, the game will give you a quick tutorial on the exact button for each casting sign. This combat method makes switching between each sign easier, but remembering each button takes time, so it’ll feel different at first. Once you get it down and get used to the new system, the combat will feel much better, and Geralt will start feeling very powerful and quick. It is so well done and keeps players immersed in battle the whole fight, making you hope that this will become the basis for the combat system of the upcoming The Witcher 4.

How to Turn on Quick Casting

To switch from the default casting system to the quick Casting, go into your pause menu and scroll down to options. You will click on gameplay and scroll until you reach the Quick Sign Casting. This will be set to standard by default, but click it once, and you will be good to go.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update is available December 14, 2022 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 12th, 2022