As part of the game’s Christmas-themed Winter Festival event, Tower of Fantasy players can find and open a wide array of gifts for a chance to get rare and exclusive items.

But where exactly are the presents located? Here’s where to find and claim your Wintery Gifts in Tower of Fantasy.

Where to Find the Winter Festival Gifts in Tower of Fantasy

You can find and claim your Winter Festival Gifts in Tower of Fantasy by heading to any of the Christmas trees featured in the game. A total of three trees can be found, with two of them being featured in Vera —one in Mirroria, one in Innars— and one in Aesperia.

Once at either Mirroria, Innars, or in any area of Aesperia, you will be able to get immediately transported to the area’s Christmas tree by clicking on the Snowflake icon at the top of your screen, selecting Winter Festival, and then selecting Wintery Gift. Doing that will prompt the message below to appear, so just click on OK to begin the transmission toward the tree.

How to Claim and Open Your Wintery Gifts

After reaching any of the areas featuring a Christmas tree, you will be able to claim all of your Wintery Gifts by heading to the gift boxes available around it and then interacting with them one by one. You will be able to open your gifts and see what you got by heading to your backpack, selecting them, and then clicking on Use.

Although the presents you will receive from your boxes will be up to chance, you can check out all of the items you can get from them by selecting your box of choice and then heading to Preview. Like all items in TOF, the boxes will have different rarities. The higher the rarity of the box, the rarer will its possible rewards be.

When do the Wintery Gift Boxes Respawn in Tower of Fantasy

The Tower of Fantasy Winter Festival Gift Boxes seem to respawn once every couple of hours at all three locations. The number of available gifts will be shared among all areas, so pick which tree you wish to visit with care. I was able to find and claim around seven gift boxes per respawn cycle.

This guide was made while playing Tower of Fantasy on PC.

