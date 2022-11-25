As much as you love your favorite Pokemon, there will come a time when they will struggle fighting against a particular type. This is where the U-Turn TM comes in handy. Although it cannot deal massive damage or trigger a status effect, this Bug-type utility-based move enables your Pokemon to deal damage before you switch them out. So, if you ever find your Pokemon in a sticky situation, learning this ability in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be a lifesaver. Here’s where to find the U-Turn TM in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Find U-Turn TM in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The U-Turn TM can be found near a cliff nearby the Casseroya Watchtower No. 1. There’s no way of traveling directly to the tower, so you’ll need to teleport to Medali (East) before making your way to the building. Upon arriving around the tower, keep walking until you find the edge of a cliff. You should be able to spot a glowing Pokeball that indicates the TM in that area. Check out the map below for the precise location of the U-Turn TM.

For reference, the image below shows what the surrounding area where the U-Turn TM is located looks like. You can ride your Pokemon or glide from the tower to quickly reach this place.

Once you have picked up the glowing Pokeball, you’ll be notified by a message detailing the description of the TM’s ability. It says that after making an attack, the user rushes back to switch places with a party Pokemon in waiting. This means that, unlike swapping out your Pokemon normally where you can only attack after the next turn, your previous Pokemon will be able to deal damage first before switching to a different Pokemon in your party.

This is an excellent ability because you’ll have the chance to lower the opponent’s HP before having your second Pokemon take any damage. That’s one free turn for you! With that said, you’ll need to craft this TM first in a TM Machine in any Pokemon Centre before you’re able to learn it. For that, you need to collect the materials below:

・3000 LP

・Scyther Claw x3

・Nymble Claw x3

At a low level, one-tricking a Pokemon may not feel punishing at all. But as you level up and encounter more powerful Pokemon, the more you’ll notice that sometimes your Pokemon may greatly struggle against certain types. Therefore, leveling up the best Pokemon from each type is crucial during your journey. This ensures you’ll have a smooth experience during any battle.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 25th, 2022