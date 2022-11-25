Where to Catch Roaring Moon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

While searching Area Zero for some of the new Paradox Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, there is one that seems to be giving players a fair bit of grief. While some of the other monsters, like Scream Tail and Slither Wing, are fairly common spawns, Roaring Moon seems to be the exception to this rule. Large and powerful, there is a reason why this Pokemon is quite elusive.

However, following along with this guide, we will pinpoint players in the right direction of where to find Roaring Moon quickly and easily. There is at least one particular spot that this monster spawns with very few issues, allowing gamers the perfect opportunity to find and capture one early in their Area Zero adventures.

Where To Find and Capture Roaring Moon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Players that have purchased Pokemon Scarlet will be able to find this monster hiding out in the wild world of Area Zero, whereas gamers that have gotten their hands on Pokemon Violet may need to depend on a trade to make this addition to their team possible. For those looking to complete their Pokedex and unlock the Shiny Charm, trades are a necessary function.

To start our journey for Roaring Moon, players will want to transport themselves to Research Station 3, where they will see a large cave to their right and a large tree ahead of them. Players will want to ignore the cave for the time being and head toward the tree as fast as possible.

Once gamers have crossed the rock threshold, they will want to look towards their lefthand side while still being in front of the trees. Here, they will discover a small rock cave leading toward a large tunnel. Enter through this small rock formation, and head deeper inside of the cave ahead. There may be some Pokemon that gamers are searching for in this tunnel, as well.

Once inside, players may need to make a few laps around this area, waiting for Roaring Moon to spawn in. As a fairly rare spawn, it may take a little while for them to finally appear but prepare for the battle of a lifetime. Roaring Moon is one of the strongest monsters in the game, so capturing one as quickly as possible is a great idea.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 25th, 2022