Where to Catch Slither Wing in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Players looking to find this intimidating Paradox Pokemon may be eager to find out where to capture them in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. While Volcarona is normally an amazing Pokemon by itself, the ability to find this prehistoric version is quite excellent for those hoping to utilize its massive power.

But, where will players need to go to find one of these amazing creatures? Are they available in the wild, or will players need a special item to evolve their standard Pokemon into this beast? Let’s dive into the world of Paldea and find out where players will need to go to find one of these terrifying bugs, and how to capture one.

Where To Find and Catch Slither Wing in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Players hoping to get their hands on Slither Wing in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will first need to verify that they have purchased the right game. Those in Pokemon Violet will not be able to find this particular Pokemon, rather, they will have Iron Moth to search for and find.

But, where will players need to go to find this Paradox Pokemon? Well, after completing the three main storylines, a surprise fourth option will open up, granting players access to Area Zero. This is located in the giant crater in the center of Paldea and houses plenty of amazing monsters like Scream Tail and Brute Bonnet.

As one of the more common spawns in this area, players won’t need to search far to get their hands on one of these fuzzy monsters. While they may be equal parts terrifying and adorable, there is a chance that players could encounter one the moment they get into Area Zero. This means they will be able to battle and capture one quickly, before trading it to their friends for another version exclusive Paradox Pokemon.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 25th, 2022