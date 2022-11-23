Best Fire-Type Pokemon in Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet

The region of Paldea in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is full of powerful Fire-type Pokémon, both new and old. With so many opponents being weak to Fire in all three Paths, it’s crucial for at least one of your Pokémon to have an extra-spicy kick to them. To help you make the perfect choice for a partner to roast the competition, we’ve compiled a list of the best Fire-type Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

The Best Fire-Type Pokémon Available in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet

Skeledirge

At the beginning of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you are faced with the ever-difficult choice of which starter Pokémon to choose. In this case, Skeledirge, the final evolution of Fuecoco, is an excellent choice for those that have yet to make a decision. If you chose Quaxly or Sprigatito, you can always ask a friend for a Fuecoco obtained through breeding.

Skeledirge, with its Fire/Ghost typing, has super-effective coverage against Psychic, Ghost, Grass, Ice, Bug, and Steel. Every single one of these being a primary type of different bosses throughout the game’s story. Its typing also grants it complete immunity to Normal and Fighting moves, as well as resistance to Fire, Grass, Ice, Poison, Bug, Steel, and Fairy. With its impressive coverage and resistance, a strong Skeledirge can single-handedly carry you throughout a good chunk of the game. Not to mention its signature move, Torch Song, raises its Special Attack every time it’s used.

Armarogue and Ceruledge

Charcadet has a split evolution path in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet — Scarlet players can use the Auspicious Armor to evolve Charcadet into the Fire/Ghost type Armarouge, while Violet players can obtain the Malicious Armor to obtain Ceruledge, a Fire/Psychic Pokémon. Thankfully, the evolution items needed to evolve Charcadet can be traded between players with different versions of the game.

Armarouge

Armarouge has a base stat of 525 — certainly nothing to sneeze at — and its typing gives it super-effective coverage against Grass, Ice, Bug, Steel, Fighting, and Poison-type Pokémon. It learns Psyshock as soon as it evolves, giving you access to a strong Psychic move right off the bat, as well as various Special Fire moves as it levels up, including its signature move Armor Cannon, which has a whopping 120 power.

Ceruledge

Like Skeledirge, Ceruledge‘s Fire/Ghost typing gives it both outstanding coverage and resistance during the game’s story. Unlike Skeledirge, however, Ceruledge is a Physical Attacker, giving it prowess to a different set of powerful Fire moves. Its high Attack stat also pairs well with the Fighting move Close Combat, which is super-effective against Normal, Ice, Rock, Dark, and Steel. If you’re looking for high coverage, Ceruledge is definitely one of the best Fire-type Pokémon to use in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Volcarona

Any trainer that’s played a Pokémon Game from Black and White onward knows just how powerful Volcarona is. Its huge Special Attack stat of 130 can be devastating when moves like Flare Blitz are used, and its secondary Bug-typing can provide ample coverage against Grass, Psychic, and Dark-type Pokémon. Its only drawback is its 4x weakness to Rock moves, as well as 2x weakness to Water and Flying.

Volcarona can be found as a rare spawn anywhere in Area Zero, which is only accessible after beating the game. Eating a sandwich that boosts Fire or Bug encounters, such as a Pickle Sandwich, is highly recommended to make hunting for one considerably easier. For players not quite there yet, Larvesta can be found anywhere in Asado Desert, and evolves into Volcaron at Level 59.

Iron Moth

Iron Moth is a Paradox Pokémon exclusive to Pokémon Violet. It’s essentially Volcarona from the future, swapping Bug for Poison and somehow increasing its already ludicrous Special Attack stat by ten points. Holding Booster Energy, that Special Attack stat can get even higher without the use of a single move. When used correctly, Iron Moth is possibly the best Fire-type Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet.

Like Volcarona, Iron Moth can be found in Area Zero after beating the game. Only Pokémon Violet players will be able to find one, but Scarlet players can still receive them in trades, should they have a willing friend.

Chi-Yu

Chi-Yu is one of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet‘s brand-new Legendary Pokémon, and a fantastic Dark/Fire-type Pokémon to add to your party. Its unique ability, Beads of Ruin, cuts the Special Defense of every other Pokémon on the field by a quarter, allowing its Special Attack moves to hit even harder than they already do with its 135 Special Attack stat. Ruination, the exclusive move of the Ruinous Legendary Pokémon, is also guaranteed to cut the enemy Pokémon’s HP in half, perfect against bulky Special Defenders.

Chi-Yu Stakes

Chi-Yu can only be obtained by removing every Ominous Blue Stake spread throughout Paldea, and then visiting Firescourge Shrine found in East Province (Area Two). Only one Chi-Yu can be caught per game, along with the other Runious Legendaries.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

