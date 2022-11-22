How to Get Malicious Armor in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, players can get their hands on two different sets of armor, depending on which version they are currently playing, Malicious for Violet and Auspicious for Scarlet. But how can you get the Malicious Armor needed to evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s how you can get the Malicious Armor in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get the Malicious Armor in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In order to get the Malicious Armor in Pokémon Violet, you need to first collect a total of 10 Sinistea Chips. Once you manage to collect all 10 chips, you just need to head to Zapapico city, which is located right of the Great Crater of Paldea, and then talk to an NPC located in front of a house by the side of the Pokémon arena. The NPC will then offer to exchange the 10 items for the Malicious Armor.

Although, as we said above, you cannot get the item in Pokémon Scarlet, that does not mean you cannot get a Ceruledge, as the version exclusive Pokémon can be acquired by trading with players with the Violet version of the game. The same can be said about Armarouge, which can be acquired by using the Auspicious armor. You can get the Auspicious Armor in the same way you can get the Malicious one, but instead of 10 Sinistea Chips, you will need to collect 10 Bronzor Fragments.

You can check out the exact location of the city of Zapapico on the map below:

To recap, here’s how to get a Malicious Armor in Pokémon Violet:

Collect a total of 10 Sinistea Chips.

Head to the city of Zapapico.

Talk to an NPC and exchange the items for the Malicious Armor.

You can play Pokémon Scarlet and Violet right now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2022