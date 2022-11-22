How-to-Get-Sinistea-Chips-in-Pokemon-Scarlet-and-Violet

While you wander through Paldea in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will come face to face with various species of Pokemon. Of course, you’ll engage in the same battles as any mainline Pokemon game, but the rewards you reap are slightly more beneficial this time around. Rather than just gathering XP, you’ll be introduced to a world of Pokemon materials, which are essential for any trainer looking to craft a TM. Each species of Pokemon has its own materials to drop, such as Mareep Wool or Klawf Sticks, so it’s vital to know which species will be the most beneficial to you. So read on to find out where you can find Sinistea Chips and what they are used for.

Where to Find Sinistea Chips in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Sinistea Chips are dropped by Sinistea each time you defeat one, either via a Let’s Go battle or a more traditional encounter. Each Pokemon will drop between one to two chips per battle, so you’ll need to find a slight hotspot for them if you want to harvest more than a handful at a time. Luckily, Sinistea can be found in several locations, such as ruins, and most predominantly outside Alfornada alongside Klefki and Gothita. Although Sinistea spawns during any time of day, it’s more likely to generate on mass at night.

Outside of being used for crafting TMs, Sinistea Chips have one essential purpose within Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For Pokemon Violet players, you will need ten Sinistea Chips to evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge, so it’s best to start farming for them when you can, as this is one of the more demanding evolution processes within the game. You will need to find the NPC in Zapapico who is willing to exchange the Malicious Armour for ten Sinistea Chips to evolve your Charcadet. The process is similar for Pokemon Scarlet players, but you must collect Bronzor Fragments instead of the chips, and you will receive Armarouge instead of Ceruledge.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2022