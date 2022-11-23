What are the Ominous Black Stakes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

As you adventure around the Paldea region, you might have noticed some odd stakes in the ground of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. You might have noticed your first one right as you started your adventure and been unable to reach it to figure out what it is. Despite not being able to investigate these stakes in the ground, they don’t seem to be related to something good as they give off an evil aura of sorts. Let’s go over what these ominous stakes in the ground are and what they do in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

What Are the Ominous Stakes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Calling these stakes ominous is an understatement as these are the items that seal four ruinous legendary Pokemon away from the rest of the world. So of course you are going to want to pull them all out and catch these Pokemon for yourself. There are four different colors of stakes with each color being for a different Pokemon’s seal. To fully unseal one of the Pokemon you will need to find eight stakes that are scattered around the world.

Before you go off on your hunt you will want to make sure to get some of the upgrades for your rideable Pokemon. This will make getting to the locations of the stakes much easier and save you a lot of time getting around the game as a whole.

Once you manage to reach a stake you will want to interact with it to pull it our of the ground. This will bring up some dialogue where your character pulls the stake out and then it disintegrates in front of you. This means you won’t be able to keep track of how many stakes you have pulled out of the ground by looking in your Key Items bag, you will just need to keep count yourself.

Once you have managed to find all eight stakes of one color and pull them out of the ground, you will need to go find the shrine entrance for the corresponding color. These are generally easy to find as they are large circles on the sides of cliffs and hills that glow with the color of the associated stakes.

You will need to go up and interact with the seal in order to open it, then you will be able to challenge the legendary Pokemon sealed within. The four Pokemon that are sealed are called Wo-Chien, Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu and Chi-Yu. All of the legendary Pokemon are level 60 so make sure you come prepared with a team of good IV Pokemon that can take on Pokemon of that level.

There isn’t anything special about catching them so use whatever Pokeballs you see fit. Throw a Quick Ball at the start of the fight, a Dusk Ball if it is night, a Timer Ball if the fight drags on and an Ultra Ball if nothing else is good at the moment. Once you manage to catch them you will be one step closer to finishing off your full Pokedex and can focus on getting good natures on all of your Pokemon.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2022