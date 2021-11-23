Where to Find Water Stone in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Among the many evolutionary stones available in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, the Water Stone is among the best, since it offers players the ability to evolve into many fan-favorite Pokémon such as Vaporeon. With that said, we will now tell you where you can find Water Stones in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

Where to Find a Water Stone in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

You can find a Water Stone in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl by going to Route 213, located east of Pastoria City. To get to the stone you first need to get HM Surf. Once you do that, head to Route 213 and go southeast until you reach a small shore. Use Surf to go into the water and then head southeast until you reach an NPC dressed as a sailor. Go to him and then use surf again to reach the item located northeast of him, close to two swimmers. Once there, get down from your Pokémon and get the Water Stone.

To recap, here’s how to catch the Water Stone on Route 213 in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl:

Get HM Surf.

Go to Route 213.

Go down until you reach the shore.

Go to the water with Surf.

Go southeast until you reach a Sailor NPC.

Pass the NPC and go northeast to reach the Stone.

Get the Water Stone.

Players can also find Water Stones by digging on the Grand Underground, but finding a stone following this method will depend entirely on luck.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.