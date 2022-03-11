Where to Get the Hoarfrost Stomp Ash of War in Elden Ring

Ashes of War in Elden Ring are quite overpowered right now. FromSoftware games, in general, have had a history where using magic-based attacks was considered to be the “easy” mode. It’s no different here, especially with the overwhelming number of skills and weapons there are. There are bound to be some things that can trivialize the game. Here, we’ll discuss Hoarfrost Stomp, a very powerful Ash of War, and where to get it in Elden Ring.

Where to get Hoarfrost Stomp in Elden Ring

This Ash of War can be obtained at the pond east of Caria Manor. In the water, there will be an invisible runner leaving footsteps and running in a set path. Kill the runner and the item will be yours.

Hoarfrost Stomp can be equipped on any non-unique weapons that you find during your playthrough. This means that you cannot put this on remembrance weapons and dedicated boss drops.

The best weapons to put this Ash of War on are those that already have some kind of passive effect put onto them. If you put this on a katana that already has Blood Loss buildup on it, adding on Hoarfrost Stomp will also increase Frost buildup. That’s only if you select the Cold element to be the affinity you want to grant to your weapon alongside the Ash of War.

Frost is an exceptional passive effect to put with Blood Loss because that element increases damage taken by 20%, which also seems to scale from the health taken from a Blood Loss proc. Not only is the ability extremely strong, but it synergizes quite heavily with one of the strongest status debuffs in Elden Ring right now.

The best part is, this ability uses only 10 FP per cast, allowing for non-magic users to use it quite a few times.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.