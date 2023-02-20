Where to Use Prize Tickets in Like a Dragon: Ishin

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Prize Tickets are obtained from basically everything in Like a Dragon: Ishin, but where do you spend them? You can get Prize Tickets by spending money at any vendor or by finding them on the streets of Kyo. You’ll likely amass a large collection of them without even trying, and once you’ve got enough of them, you can visit a special vendor for a spin at the Prize Wheel. The Prize Wheel has rare rewards that you won’t be able to find anywhere else, and you can even unlock a rarer version of it that rewards rare crafting materials with a higher entry price.

Where Do You Use Prize Tickets in Like a Dragon: Ishin?

The Prize Ticket exchange is located in Fushimi, which is the southernmost district of Kyo. It’s where you’ll start your adventure after completing the opening introduction chapter. You can the location of the Prize Wheel vendor on the map below.

To reach the Prize Ticket exchange head west from Teradaya and proceed north through the market with all of the restaurants and shops. There’s a shrine marked on the map in the northeast corner of that market. You’ll find the Prize Wheel across the road from that shrine.

The rewards from the Prize Wheel might not seem all that enticing at first glance, but once you obtain each type of reward at least once, you’ll unlock the Rare Prize Wheel. This version of the Prize Wheel requires 5 Prize Tickets to spin but the prizes are much more valuable. The normal Prize Wheel still has some unique items though, so make sure to stop by whenever you’re in Fushimi for a spin or two.

