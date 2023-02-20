How to Get Every Cameo Trooper in Like a Dragon Ishin: Rahul Kohli, Kenny Omega, Alex Moukala, and More

Venturing into the Edo period, gamers will have the opportunity to see some familiar faces when they jump into Like A Dragon: Ishin! for the first time. However, knowing how to claim your free Elite Trooper Cards is important, as players may find themselves in dire need of Kenny Omega’s help rather quickly in the game. But, where are players going to find a familiar face, ready to clown around in this world?

How To Claim All Cameo Cards In Like A Dragon: Ishin!

Like a Dragon: Ishin! will be released tomorrow!



The DLC set and bonus content can be obtained from "Bakumatsu Bob" of Teradaya Inn, available in Chapter 2 of the main story.



The DLC set and bonus content can be obtained from "Bakumatsu Bob" of Teradaya Inn, available in Chapter 2 of the main story. If they are not reflected in-game, please try restoring licenses

Players familiar with the Yakuza series are going to need to search out Bob, even though he may be going by a different name this time around. Bakumatsu Bob is a character that fans of the franchise will be familiar with, and they’ll need to search this fellow out to claim their DLC items, including the Cameo Cards that gamers can utilize in battle.

Once Chapter 1 has been completed, and Chapter 2 has started, gamers will want to go downstairs to the first floor of the Teradaya Inn. Take the first left that you can spot, so you can explore more of what the Inn has to offer. If you head to the right, you will trigger a cutscene that will continue the story, and then you will need to wait before claiming these items.

Take a right turn to head into the second room of this new area, and then exit from the opposite side. You’ll know that you’re in the right place once you are in a hallway. Once in the hallway, turn left, and you’ll be able to spot Bakumatsu Bob and claim all of your DLC items. If you purchased the Digital Deluxe Edition, there will be even more goodies to claim than just the standard Elite Trooper Cameo Cards.

No matter if you are jumping into this series for the first time, or happen to be a seasoned veteran of the franchise, Like A Dragon: Ishin! has plenty to love. From Karaoke to Chicken Racing, players not accustomed to the wild, wild world of Like A Dragon have something quite special on their plate for the foreseeable future.

- This article was updated on February 20th, 2023