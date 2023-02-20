How to Get Rich Quick With Chicken Racing in Like a Dragon Ishin

Image: Ryo Ga Gotoku Studio, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Like a Dragon: Ishin is the latest Like a Dragon game to come to the west, a remake of the excellent 2014 title. It’s very on-brand for players familiar with the Yakuza games, with this spin-off being a fun action RPG with plenty of mini-games. But one particular game you’ll want to keep bookmarked is Chicken Racing, the best way to make tons of money in Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Earn Tons of Ryo With Chicken Racing in Like a Dragon Ishin

You can go to the Chicken Racing Arena in Rakugai to farm Platinum Plates in Like a Dragon: Ishin and make tons of money at the Ebisu Pawnbroker. You can get here as early as Chapter 3. The process is only slightly complicated, but should be approached by taking the following steps:

Buy Kifuda (points) with any money you have, preferably anywhere above 30-60+ Ryo, and make sure to save after doing this. For every Ryo spent, you get 100 Kifuda or 3000-6000+ for the above amount spent. Spend all points on the most favored chicken to win your first race for modest winnings and a bigger betting basis. The likelihood of it winning is tied to how low the winnings are for it: the lower the better. Be sure to reload saves if you lose. If you win, spread points among all chickens for subsequent races, reloading if you lose big. Once you accumulate lots of points, narrow it down to 2 chickens. Go to the Gambling Den to spend your winnings on Platinum Plates, then sell at Ebisu Pawnbroker.

Each Platinum Plate you sell at the Ebisu Pawnbroker nets you Ryo and Virtue. As you gain the latter, be sure to upgrade your Virtue Gain at the Shinto Priest Virtue Exchange, allowing you to get more with each Platinum Plate sold. Bank this until you’ve got enough upgrades to get substantial Virtue, which can be spent at this Exchange for more Platinum Plates.

Related: When is the Release Date for Like a Dragon: Ishin?

Betting on Chicken Races, with perhaps some personal tweaks, is the best way to make money in Like a Dragon: Ishin! Rinse, repeat, and instead of high fives after every win, just feed the chicken.

- This article was updated on February 20th, 2023