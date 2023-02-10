Where to Use the Crane Control Room Key in DMZ

There are a lot of cranes in Al Mazrah’s Warzone 2 DMZ. Because of that, finding the Crane Control Room in Warzone 2 DMZ can be pretty difficult. Luckily, you have us to guide you to it.

Crane Control Room Location in Warzone 2 DMZ

Right next to the Quarry Worker’s Lost Toolbox, you’ll find the Crane Control Room. If you travel to the Al Safwa Quarry, you’ll see a crane near the north end of the POI. If you use the crane as a landmark, you’ll get to the Crane Control Room easily since the room is directly underneath the crane itself.

Use the image above to locate the exact location of the Crane Control Room. To find the door, keep rotating around the base of the crane building and you’ll see the locked Crane Control Room. If you have the key, you can unlock the door and secure the loot inside.

Inside the room, you’ll see a lot of loot including an orange weapon crate. You can travel to a nearby dead drop site to bank your cash as XP or you can look for the nearest exfil site and get out of there.

How to Unlock Crane Control Room in Warzone 2 DMZ

If you don’t have the Crane Control Room key but are looking for a way to get it, the sad news is that there is no guaranteed way to get this particular key.

Almost all of the keys in DMZ are generated at random, meaning even if you loot HTVs, weapon crates, and supply drops, it comes down to luck of the draw if you get the Crane Control Room key or not.

At least now, if you do stumble upon a Crane Control Room key, you know where the Crane Control Room is. And if you did have the Crane Control Room key and were able to find the room and score some loot, we hope this guide was helpful.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 10th, 2023