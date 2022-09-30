Once you have finally escaped from the somewhat confusing Central Hub and can continue on with the story of Bonelab, you’ll find plenty of puzzles that will leave you scratching your head. One of these happens to be in Level 12, when Jimmy Wong gives you a unique key, and you need to figure out where to use it, and what it’s meant for.

We’ve got you covered, so let’s jump right into the details, and figure out where you’ll need to go with your newly acquired key, and how you’ll be able to continue with your story. Here’s what you’ll need to do with the key in Bonelab.

Where To Use The Key In Bonelab

After you have made your way to this point, you may have forgotten all about the panel that you’ve encountered in the central hub. That is going to be a key factor in figuring out this puzzle, so the first thing you’ll want to do once you have gotten your hands on this is to make your way back there. You’ll find this panel near the crane that you used to gather up all of the orange balls and look for the red lock symbol.

Once you have spotted that, put the key directly in the hole beneath it, and you’ll hear a door open. You’ll want to peak between the 3rd and 5th doors, where you’ll find a new door has opened. Make your way through there, and you’ll be ready to continue with the story and work your way towards unlocking even more Avatars that you can use throughout the story mode, and in the sandbox.

Bonelab is available now on PC and Meta Quest.