Which Cleric Domain and Deity Should You Choose in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Clerics are one of the most popular classes in Baldur’s Gate 3 because they can cast incredibly useful spells without sacrificing anything that makes them fearsome frontline fighters. However, creating a Cleric is one of the most intimidating things for a new Baldur’s Gate 3 player because there are so many Domains and Deities to choose from. While Domains are more important since they act as your subclass, your chosen Deity is still important for roleplaying purposes and dialogue.

All Baldur’s Gate 3 Cleric Domains Explained

There are 7 Domains to choose from in Baldur’s Gate 3. Each of them comes with its own list of spells and abilities that will be awarded as you level up.

While some Domains are commonly associated with certain Deities (the Life Domain is usually associated with good Deities, for example) you can mix and match as you please.

Best Cleric Domain in Baldur’s Gate 3

If you ask us, the best Domain to choose for your Cleric is the either Life Domain or the War Domain. The latter is the stereotypical choice for a Cleric, but with good reason since it allows you to heal and buff allies on the field. The latter, on the other hand, is great for Clerics that don’t want to be shoehorned into a support role. The Tempest Domain works for this purpose as well if you prefer lightning magic instead of traditional swordplay.

Life Domain

The Life Domain is associated with many good Deities. It focuses on protective and restorative spells, making it perfect for a support-oriented Cleric. In addition to Heavy Armor Proficiency, this Domain also starts with Disciple of Life, which permanently buffs all healing spells by 2 HP.

Here’s what you’ll learn as you level up if you choose this Domain.

Level 1 – Domain Spells (Bless, Cure Wounds)

Level 1 – Disciple of Life (Subclass Feature)

Level 1 – Heavy Armour Proficiency (Subclass Feature)

Level 2 – Preserve Life (Action)

Level 3 – Domain Spells (Lesser Restoration, Aid)

Level 5 – Domain Spells (Revivify, Beacon of Hope)

Level 6 – Blessed Healer (Subclass Feature)

Level 7 – Domain Spells (Death Ward, Guardian of Faith)

Level 8 – Divine Strike: Life (Action)

Level 9 – Domain Spells (Mass Cure Wounds, Greater Restoration)

Light Domain

The Light Domain is centered around Deities of justice, majesty, and primordial flame according to the official in-game description. This Domain utilizes spells that can dispel darkness and are effective against undead creatures, which makes sense given the name. Warding Flare, this Domain’s unique spell, lets you force Disadvantage on attackers.

Here’s what progression looks like for a Light Domain Cleric.

Level 1 – Domain Spells (Faerie Fire, Burning Hands)

Level 1 – Warding Flare (Subclass Feature)

Level 1 – Light (Subclass Feature, Cantrip)

Level 2 – Radiance of the Dawn (Action)

Level 3 – Domain Spells (Flaming Sphere, Scorching Ray)

Level 5 – Domain Spells (Daylight, Fireball)

Level 6 – Improved Warding Flare (Subclass Feature)

Level 7 – Domain Spells (Wall of Fire, Guardian of Faith)

Level 8 – Potent Spellcasting (Subclass Feature)

Level 9 – Domain Spells (Flame Strike, Destructive Wave)

Trickery Domain

The Trickery Domain is home to mischievous and chaotic Deities, perfect for Clerics that really wish they could play a Rogue or Bard. Their unique action is Blessing of the Trickster, which gives Advantage on Stealth checks. Plus, they start out with Disguise Self and Charm Person too.

Here’s what you’ll learn as you level up as a Trickery Domain Cleric.

Level 1 – Domain Spells (Disguise Self, Charm Person)

Level 1 – Blessing of the Trickster (Action)

Level 2 – Invoke Duplicity (Action)

Level 3 – Domain Spells (Mirror Image, Pass Without Trace)

Level 5 – Domain Spells (Bestow Curse, Fear)

Level 7 – Domain Spells (Polymorph, Dimension Door)

Level 8 – Divine Strike: Poison (Action)

Level 9 – Domain Spells (Dominate Person, Seeming)

Knowledge Domain

The Knowledge Domain is the nerdiest of them all, designed for Clerics that wish to be proficient in language and academic skills. Blessings of Knowledge is its unique feature, letting you learn two additional languages at the start of the game. Plus, you can choose to be proficient in two of the following: Arcana, History, Nature, or Religion. Your proficiency bonus will be doubled to +4 for any skill checks that use the two that you choose!

Here’s what progression looks like for the Knowledge Domain.

Level 1 – Domain Spells (Command, Sleep)

Level 2 – Knowledge of the Ages (Action)

Level 3 – Domain Spells (Calm Emotions, Hold Person)

Level 5 – Domain Spells (Speak with Dead, Slow)

Level 7 – Domain Spells (Confusion, Otiluke’s Resilient Sphere)

Level 8 – Potent Spellcasting (Subclass Feature)

Level 9 – Domain Spells (Dominate Person, Telekinesis)

Nature Domain

The Nature Domain is fairly self-explanatory, letting you channel your inner Druid to focus on the great outdoors. Nature Domain Clerics are proficient with Heavy Armor just like Life Domain Clerics, and their unique feature — Acolyte of Nature — lets them learn any Druid cantrip of their choosing and gain proficiency in Animal Handling, Nature, or Survival.

Here’s what the progression path looks like for a Nature Domain Cleric.

Level 1 – Domain Spells (Speak with Animals, Animal Friendship)

Level 1 – Acolyte of Nature (Subclass Feature)

Level 1 – Shillelagh (Cantrip)

Level 2 – Charm Animals and Plants (Action)

Level 3 – Domain Spells (Spike Growth, Barkskin)

Level 5 – Domain Spells (Plant Growth, Sleet Storm)

Level 7 – Domain Spells (Dominate Beast, Grasping Vine)

Level 8 – Divine Strike: Elemental Fury (Action)

Level 9 – Domain Spells (Insect Plague, Wall of Stone)

Tempest Domain

The Tempest Domain is centered around lightning, thunder, and storms. It’s mainly an offensive Domain that provides proficiency with Martial Weapons and Heavy Armor, so it’s perfect for Clerics that want to be on the front lines and deal massive damage. Its unique feature is Wrath of the Storm, a spell that strikes a foe and deals 2-16 lightning damage (or half of that on a failed Saving Throw).

Here are all the spells that a Tempest Domain Cleric learns as they level up.

Level 1 – Domain Spells (Thunderwave, Fog Cloud)

Level 1 – Heavy Armour Proficiency (Subclass Feature)

Level 1 – Martial Weapon Proficiency (Subclass Feature)

Level 1 – Wrath of the Storm (Subclass Feature)

Level 2 – Destructive Wrath (Subclass Feature)

Level 3 – Domain Spells (Shatter, Gust of Wind)

Level 5 – Domain Spells (Call Lightning, Sleet Storm)

Level 6 – Thunderous Strike (Subclass Feature)

Level 7 – Domain Spells (Ice Storm, Freedom of Movement)

Level 8 – Divine Strike: Tempest (Action)

Level 9 – Domain Spells (Insect Plague, Destructive Wave)

War Domain

Last but certainly not least, the War Domain is designed for Clerics that want to smite evildoers with holy powers. Choosing this Domain will make you proficient with Heavy Armor and Martial Weapons and grant you the War Priest ability, which grants you War Priest charges that can be spent to make additional attacks during your turn.

Here’s what progression looks like for the War Domain.

Level 1 – Domain Spells (Divine Favour, Shield of Faith)

Level 1 – Heavy Armour Proficiency (Subclass Feature)

Level 1 – Martial Weapon Proficiency (Subclass Feature)

Level 1 – War Priest (Subclass Feature)

Level 2 – Guided Strike (Action)

Level 3 – Domain Spells (Magic Weapon, Spiritual Weapon)

Level 5 – Domain Spells (Spirit Guardians, Crusader’s Mantle)

Level 6 – War God’s Blessing (Subclass Feature)

Level 7 – Domain Spells (Stoneskin, Freedom of Movement)

Level 8 – Divine Strike: Warmaster (Action)

Level 9 – Domain Spells (Flame Strike, Hold Monster)

What Does a Cleric Deity Do in Baldur’s Gate 3?

There are a whopping 21 Deities to choose from when creating a Cleric in Baldur’s Gate 3. This choice doesn’t affect anything related to gameplay or combat, but it will affect your relationship with certain NPCs and your available dialogue options in certain scenarios. This is purely a roleplaying decision, so try to choose the one that sounds the coolest to you.

Here’s a list of all 21 Baldur’s Gate 3 Deities with a brief summary of each.

Selune: Goddess of the Moon, Stars, and Navigation

Goddess of the Moon, Stars, and Navigation Bahamut: Dragon God of Justice

Dragon God of Justice Tempus: Lord of Battles

Lord of Battles Tyr: Blind God of Law and Justice

Blind God of Law and Justice Helm: The Watcher, Eternal Sentry Among the Gods

The Watcher, Eternal Sentry Among the Gods Ilmater: Crying God of the Oppressed and Persecuted

Crying God of the Oppressed and Persecuted Mystra: Mother of All Magic

Mother of All Magic Oghma: God of Inspiration and Invention

God of Inspiration and Invention Kelemvor: Guides the Undead to the Afterlife

Guides the Undead to the Afterlife Moradin: Dwarven God of Smiths, Artisans, and Miners

Dwarven God of Smiths, Artisans, and Miners Corellon Larethian: Creator of Elves and Overseer of Elven Pantheon, God of Art, Magic, and Nature

Creator of Elves and Overseer of Elven Pantheon, God of Art, Magic, and Nature Garl Glittergold : King of the Gnomish Gods, Deity of Humor, Gem-Cutting, Protection, and Trickery

: King of the Gnomish Gods, Deity of Humor, Gem-Cutting, Protection, and Trickery Yondalla: Mother of the Halfling Pantheon, Goddess of Home, Hearth, and Nature

Mother of the Halfling Pantheon, Goddess of Home, Hearth, and Nature Lolth: Matriarch of the Drow Pantheon, Goddess of Spiders and the Underdark, seeks to corrupt all Drow and turn them into cultists.

Matriarch of the Drow Pantheon, Goddess of Spiders and the Underdark, seeks to corrupt all Drow and turn them into cultists. Gruumsh: Patron Deity of Orcs, God of War, Conquest, and Victory

Patron Deity of Orcs, God of War, Conquest, and Victory Tiamat: Dragon God of Greed

Dragon God of Greed Eilistraee: Goddess of Good Drow, Beauty, Song, and Freedom

Goddess of Good Drow, Beauty, Song, and Freedom Lathander: God of Dawn and Spring, Birth and New Beginnings

God of Dawn and Spring, Birth and New Beginnings Talos: Uncaring and Destructive Force of Nature

Uncaring and Destructive Force of Nature Tymora: Goddess of Fortune and Gambling

Goddess of Fortune and Gambling Mielikki: Goddess of Forests

While most of these Deities can be chosen without affecting your character that much, be wary of choosing Deities like Lolth who are reviled throughout Faerun. Lolth, for example, wishes to turn every Drow into a mindless servant. In addition, Tiamat is described as a “roiling mass of avarice and hate that is currently trapped within the Nine Hells.”

Openly worshipping some of these Deities might make some NPCs think less of you. However, nobody’s really going to care if you serve Garl Glittergold on the other hand. If you want to deepen your relationship with everyone’s favorite Wizard Gale, then you should choose Mystra to unlock some unique dialogue options with him at camp though.

- This article was updated on August 7th, 2023