Which Difficulty Should You Choose in Saints Row? All Difficulty Levels Explained

A brand-new Saints Row title is finally here, giving players another chance at building their criminal empire into an unstoppable force in an incredible open world. This time around, fans can also choose how “unstoppable” they really want to be. The Saints Row reboot features many difficulty levels, allowing players to improve the challenges they face. While the options might seem simplistic at first, they actually cover more than simple enemy health and combat skill. Players can fine-tune the difficulty of Saints Row to their liking, making some parts of the game extremely easy while making other parts unbearably tough.

All Saints Row Difficulty Options Explained

Unlike previous Saints Row games, the options provided here can be changed beyond simple casual and hardcore options. Specific aspects of difficulty can be altered, from enemy health to the difficulty of timed objectives. Here’s every setting related to difficulty:

Danger Level : Affects how much damage you take.

: Affects how much damage you take. Enemy Durability : Affects how easily enemies can be defeated.

: Affects how easily enemies can be defeated. Tough Enemy Frequency : Affects how often you’ll encounter tougher foes that are resistant to finishers.

: Affects how often you’ll encounter tougher foes that are resistant to finishers. Vehicle Combat Difficulty : Affects how much health your vehicle has compared to enemy vehicles during combat.

: Affects how much health your vehicle has compared to enemy vehicles during combat. Notoriety Difficulty : Affects how many enemies spawn during notoriety, as well as the difficulty of interrupting call-ins.

: Affects how many enemies spawn during notoriety, as well as the difficulty of interrupting call-ins. Ammo Scarcity : Affects how much ammo you receive from pickups.

: Affects how much ammo you receive from pickups. Timed Objective Difficulty: Affects how much time you have to complete a timed objective.

There are also aim assist settings, allowing players to lock on to enemies more easily. All of these settings – including the aim assist options – have five different presets. The presets available to players include:

Tourist : All difficulty options are set to 0. Lock On Type is set to Full Lock. Lock On Attraction is set to Wide.

: All difficulty options are set to 0. Lock On Type is set to Full Lock. Lock On Attraction is set to Wide. Hustler : Enemy Durability and Ammo Scarcity are set to 4. Tough Enemy Frequency and Timed Objective Difficulty are set to 3. All other difficulty options are set to 2. Lock on settings are the same as in Tourist difficulty.

: Enemy Durability and Ammo Scarcity are set to 4. Tough Enemy Frequency and Timed Objective Difficulty are set to 3. All other difficulty options are set to 2. Lock on settings are the same as in Tourist difficulty. Entrepeneur : All difficulty options are set to 5. Lock On Type is set to Short Lock. Lock On Attraction is set to Default.

: All difficulty options are set to 5. Lock On Type is set to Short Lock. Lock On Attraction is set to Default. Sensei : Danger Level, Vehicle Combat Difficulty, and Ammo Scarcity are set to 8. Notoriety Difficulty is set to 6. All other difficulty options are set to 7. Lock On Type is set to Snap Only. Other lock on settings are the same as in Entrepeneur difficulty.

: Danger Level, Vehicle Combat Difficulty, and Ammo Scarcity are set to 8. Notoriety Difficulty is set to 6. All other difficulty options are set to 7. Lock On Type is set to Snap Only. Other lock on settings are the same as in Entrepeneur difficulty. Boss: All difficulty options are set to 9. Lock on settings are the same as in Sensei difficulty.

It should be noted that you aren’t locked out of content for choosing lower difficulties. However, even casual players might want to increase Notoriety Difficulty, as that can net them some more cash by defeating multiple enemies. This can especially help when choosing new outfits later on in the game. There are plenty of other settings for players to mess with,