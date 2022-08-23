Saints Row PC Requirements, Best Settings and Performance

Saints Row allows players all over the world to form their own criminal empire on unfamiliar territory. The land of Santo Ileso offers plenty of beautiful sights and sounds for anyone looking to cause mayhem in the streets. Fans are almost certainly eager to start building the Saints into the most powerful gang in the game, but they’ll need to make sure their system can handle the action. Console players will obviously be able to run the game without issue, but PC players might not end up so lucky. It’s important to know the minimum PC requirements for Saints Row, as well as the best graphics settings to get your game up and running.

Minimum PC Requirements for the Saints Row Reboot

The minimum specs required to play Saints Row can be found on the game’s Epic Games Store page. The settings provided are meant for players wishing to play at 1080p resolution with a consistent 30 FPS framerate. To have any hope of launching the game, you’ll need 50 GBs of available storage space, as well as a Windows 10 operating system and DirectX 11. While there might be workarounds for unsupported systems, such actions would require changing settings outside of the game itself.

The hardware requirements for Saints Row include:

Processor: Intel Core i3-3240 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (or equivalent processor).

Intel Core i3-3240 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (or equivalent processor). RAM: 8 GB.

8 GB. Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 480 (or equivalent card with at least 4 GB VRAM).

Best Performance Settings for the Saints Row Reboot

As with many other modern-day titles, the Saints Row reboot has numerous settings for graphics that players can change at will. As always, you should make sure to cap the game’s framerate to match your monitor, and make sure to disable ray tracing and other intensive settings if your computer can’t handle them. The options for Saints Row include a bar indicating VRAM usage, allowing for an easy time in fine-tuning settings to match your preferences.

The settings players should focus on changing first are:

Resolution Scale : Allows players to scale the game’s resolution based on percentages, sacrificing minimum quality for maximum performance.

: Allows players to scale the game’s resolution based on percentages, sacrificing minimum quality for maximum performance. Antialiasing : Reduces image smoothing; this might affect some players more than others, but the fast-paced action of Saints Row makes it difficult to point out jagged images mid-combat.

: Reduces image smoothing; this might affect some players more than others, but the fast-paced action of Saints Row makes it difficult to point out jagged images mid-combat. Shadow Quality : Reduces the quality of shadows. The medium setting provides a shadow that looks fairly okay while helping performance heavily.

: Reduces the quality of shadows. The medium setting provides a shadow that looks fairly okay while helping performance heavily. General Reflections, Planar Reflections and Screen Space Reflections: These settings affect various reflections in the game world, such as those from windows or natural sources. Depending on how much time you spend near reflective surfaces, the impact these options have could amount to little more than altered performance.

As the game is updated, performance improvements are likely to be introduced. On the off chance that this new Saints Row title ever comes to the Nintendo Switch, it should be even easier for low-end systems to join the fun. Of course, if you have a high-end PC, you’ll probably want to turn every setting as high as possible; how else can you make your custom boss look as good as possible?

Saints Row is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and the Epic Games Store on PC.